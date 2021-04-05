For the first time since the implementation of the designated hitter, we have witnessed a true two-way player in a game. On the national stage of ESPN on Sunday Night Baseball, the Angels started Shohei Ohtani on the mound and slotted him in the batting order in the two-hole.

This was the first time since 1976 that an AL team willingly gave up its DH spot (via James Smyth) and even then the pitcher was hitting eighth. In fact, as the ESPN broadcast pointed out, this was the first time since 1903 that a pitcher hit second in a batting order.

On the mound, Ohtani was pumping gas from the get-go, hitting 98 with his first pitch and hitting as high as 101 on the radar in the first inning. He didn't have much command with the off-speed stuff, but his fastball was enough to get the job done as he worked around a two-out walk.

Then, it was Ohtani's turn to hit and, boy, did he hit. On the first pitch he saw, he hit it 450 feet:

Admit it, you thought it was an exaggeration to say Ohtani could hit 101 and 450 in the same game.

We'll stay on top of this game as it unfolds, but for now, it's been a huge success.