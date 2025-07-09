The Dodgers brought a four-game losing streak into Tuesday night's game against the Brewers, but it didn't take them long to grab an early lead. Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a home run and he got his money's worth.

Statcast pegged that one at 431 feet and I wouldn't mind a recount. Regardless, the blast was Ohtani's 31st of the season and that is a bit of a milestone in the illustrious history of the Dodgers. This was Ohtani's 31st home run and that's a club record with the qualifier of being a "first half" home run.

Most home runs by a Dodgers player before All-Star break

Ohtani, 31, 2025 Cody Bellinger, 30, 2019 Ohtani, 29, 2024 Gil Hodges, 28, 1951

Duke Snider, 28, 1955

Source: Baseball-Reference.com's Stathead

It should be noted that in baseball "split" parlance, the "first half" is games that happened before the All-Star break and that isn't necessarily the halfway point. In fact, these days it comes quite a bit after the halfway point of the 162-game season. This was the Dodgers' 93rd game of the season while Snider's 28 homers listed above came in 83 games and Hodges' 28 homers came in just 77.

We are still before the All-Star break, though, so this one counts. Ohtani has made Dodgers' history. Again.