Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is an excellent hitter and pitcher, but turns out he has another talent as well: impressions. Ohtani copied what New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom does on the mound, and he absolutely nailed it.

Someone add acting to Ohtani's resume. Here is a look at his impression of deGrom:

As you can see in the video, which was caught on cameras from a Japanese TV station, Ohtani holds the glove up to his face before winding up to pitch, just as the Mets star does. He even nailed the quirky leg movement as deGrom tosses the pitch.

Ohtani showed off these acting chops ahead of a bullpen session at the Angels' Minor League complex. The 27-year-old star was with his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, and pitching coach Matt Wise. According to MLB.com, the American League MVP mimics other players all the time, specifically pitcher's deliveries.

