Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani recorded his first multi-home run game of the year on Sunday in a 5-1 victory against the Atlanta Braves (GameTracker) that completed the weekend sweep. Ohtani had also homered as part of Saturday's contest, giving him three home runs over the course of 24 hours.

Here's a look at Ohtani's first home run on Sunday, a two-run shot in the first inning that had a 104.3 mph exit velocity and carried 412 feet:

And here's a look at the second Ohtani blast. This one was a solo shot in the eighth inning that had a 110.6 mph exit velocity and traveled 464 feet:

Ohtani, 29, entered Sunday batting .345/.411/.633 (194 OPS+) with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and seven stolen bases (on seven attempts). His contributions were estimated to be worth two Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

Ohtani's multi-home run game was the 17th of his career, by far the most ever in MLB for a Japanese-born player. (Indeed, every other Japanese-born player has 24 combined multi-homer games in MLB.) Additionally, Ohtani's second home run was his 10th of the year, tying him for the MLB lead.

The Dodgers, now 23-13 on the season, entered Sunday with a 4 1/2 game lead in the National League West. The Braves, meanwhile, continue a recent spiral having lost six of their last eight contests. Atlanta is now 20-12 on the year, good for second place in the National League East.

The Dodgers will now try to extend their winning streak to five on Monday when they welcome the lowly Miami Marlins to town. The Braves, for their part, will have Monday off before hosting the Boston Red Sox for a quick two-game set.