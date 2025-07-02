Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani launched his 30th home run of the season on Tuesday night as part of a win against the Chicago White Sox (box score). In the process, Ohtani became the third player to clear the 30-homer mark this season (joining Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge) and tied a Dodgers franchise record by becoming the second player to tally 30 home runs before the All-Star break. The other? Cody Bellinger in 2019 -- the same season he won the National League's MVP award.

While it's to be determined if Ohtani will take home the hardware this fall (it would represent his fourth overall and his third in a row), here's a look at how his season to date matches up with what Bellinger did during the first half of the 2019 campaign:

Season First half G Slash line HR Bellinger (2019) 88 .336/.432/.692 30 Ohtani (2025) 84 .287/.387/.637 30

The Dodgers have 11 games remaining before the break, giving Ohtani ample time to clear Bellinger's record, albeit, perhaps, in a greater number of appearances.

Ohtani, 31 come July 5, enters Wednesday having hit .287/.387/.637 (183 OPS+) with 30 home runs, 55 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases in 84 games. His contributions as a hitter have been worth an estimated 3.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. Ohtani has also notched three pitching appearances, his first starts since undergoing elbow surgery in the fall of 2023 and joining the Dodgers that winter. He's compiled a 2.25 ERA across four innings.

The Dodgers, 54-32 on the year, came into Wednesday with Major League Baseball's best record and an eight-game advantage in the NL West.