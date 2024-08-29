Wednesday night was all about Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. However, it may have been Ohtani's dog, Decoy, that was the star of the show.

The Dodgers handed out Ohtani bobbleheads to the first 40,000 fans in attendance for Wednesday's game. Prior to the contest, Decoy had a chance to throw out -- rather deliver -- the first pitch.

Ohtani commanded Decoy to stay at the pitcher's mound and placed the ball in front of his beloved pup. Once Ohtani was crouched in position behind home plate, Decoy picked up the ball and proceeded to drop it by home plate.

"I think I was more nervous for the ceremonial pitch than Decoy," Ohtani said following the game. "I'm glad that everything went well."

It was a great night for Ohtani as he saw thousands of fans lining up several hours prior to first pitch in order to land one of the coveted bobbleheads.

Perhaps Ohtani was motivated by having Decoy in attendance because he led off the game with a solo home run off of Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes. The Dodgers slugger ended up going 2-for-4 with three runs scored on the night, in addition to the long ball, in the Dodgers' 6-4 win.

Ohtani continues his historic season as he looks to become the first player in MLB history to join the 50/50 club with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. Following Wednesday's game, Ohtani has tallied 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases on the year.