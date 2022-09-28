Shortly after her 103rd birthday, Sister Jean had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game on Thuesday. She donned a No. 103 jersey to take the mound prior to the Cubs' game against the Philadelphia Phillies -- and threw out a ceremonial pitcher better than a long list of people who aren't nearly as old as her.

Sister Jean is the chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team, and she really rose to fame during the Ramblers' magical Final Four run in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. She became somewhat of a legend in Chicago, and she will remain that way after her first pitch.

At 103-years-old, Sister Jean sat in her wheelchair and tossed a pitch to the Cubs' mascot, Clark the Cub.

That wasn't the first time Sister Jean has thrown out the first pitch in front of the crowd at Wrigley Field. She got the opportunity following that deep tournament run by Loyola Chicago in 2018.

Sister Jean clearly brought her good luck with her to Wrigley on Tuesday, because the Cubs defeated the Phillies, 2-1. It was a tight game until a double from Yan Gomes gave Chicago a lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It has been quite the month for Sister Jean since she turned 103. Loyola Chicago held a ceremony in her honor, and she got the Chicago train station plaza at Loyola named after her. Outside the plaza, there is now a sign that reads "Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!"