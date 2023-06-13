File this one under the worst ways to lose a baseball game. During Monday's winner-take-all Super Regional series finale between Texas and Stanford, the teams were tied at 6-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. With a runner at second base and two outs already on the board, Texas pitcher Lucas Gordon saw his way out of the inning.

Gordon induced a fly ball to right field that is normally a very routine play. However, Longhorns right-fielder Dylan Campbell lost the ball in the lights and it fell for a game-winning hit courtesy of Cardinal second baseman Drew Bowser.

After attempting to find the ball in the lights, Campbell saw the routine fly ball land several feet away from him and it resulted in Stanford earning a 7-6 walk-off victory. As a result, Stanford advanced to the College World Series.

The Cardinal players celebrated in utter jubilation while several Texas players looked to be in disbelief over what had just happened. Due to the ball getting lost in the lights, the play was scored as an RBI single for Bowser rather than an error on Campbell.

Texas had rallied back from a three-run deficit on two occasions during Monday's contest, including tying things up in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single from Campbell. Campbell ended up finishing the season with a .339 batting average, 13 home runs and 48 RBIs while riding a 38-game hitting streak.