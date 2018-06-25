Watch the 2018 College World Series: Arkansas vs. Oregon State date, time, channel, stream
Arkansas took down the defending champion Gators to advance, while Oregon State upset Mississippi State
After upsetting Mississippi State to go to the College World Series, Oregon State now turns its attention to Arkansas, which just defeated the defending champion Gators. Oregon State's win broke up an SEC party in college baseball, as last year's CWS was all-SEC between LSU and Florida. However, there's still work to be done.
Arkansas is seeking its first-ever College World Series win, with its only other appearance coming in 1979. The Beavers, meanwhile, are looking for their third after winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Both teams have a long history of successful baseball, but Arkansas is looking to open its trophy case while Oregon State looks to expand it.
It comes down to a best-of-three series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what to know about each game.
Game 1: Arkansas vs. Oregon State
- Date: Monday, June 25
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State
- Date: Tuesday, June 26
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Game 3 (If necessary): Arkansas vs. Oregon State
- Date: Wednesday, June 27
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Oregon's State's road here has been a bit more arduous than Arkansas's. It was sent to losers by North Carolina in the first round with an 8-6 loss. After that, it defeated Washington, North Carolina and Mississippi twice -- all in relatively dominant fashion -- to advance to the championship. Arkansas, meanwhile, beat Texas, Texas Tech and Florida from the winners bracket to solidify its spot in the finals.
This series, a best of three, will determine a champion after a long tournament.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs bullpen woes not serious
Injuries, outlier performances and weird circumstances conspired against the Cubs
-
MLB Monday: NLCS rematch, Part II
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
Tracking the .300/.400/.500 hitters
Who have the most well-rounded hitters of been so far? We're tracking baseball's .300/.400/.500...
-
MLB DFS, June 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Padres take double-decker bus to stadium
The Padres got the tourist treatment in San Francisco
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 25
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday