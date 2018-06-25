Watch the 2018 College World Series: Arkansas vs. Oregon State date, time, channel, stream

After upsetting Mississippi State to go to the College World Series, Oregon State now turns its attention to Arkansas, which just defeated the defending champion Gators. Oregon State's win broke up an SEC party in college baseball, as last year's CWS was all-SEC between LSU and Florida. However, there's still work to be done.

Arkansas is seeking its first-ever College World Series win, with its only other appearance coming in 1979. The Beavers, meanwhile, are looking for their third after winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Both teams have a long history of successful baseball, but Arkansas is looking to open its trophy case while Oregon State looks to expand it.

It comes down to a best-of-three series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what to know about each game.

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Oregon State

Date: Monday, June 25



Monday, June 25 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska



TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State

Date: Tuesday, June 26



Tuesday, June 26 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska



TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

Game 3 (If necessary): Arkansas vs. Oregon State

Date: Wednesday, June 27



Wednesday, June 27 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska



TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

Oregon's State's road here has been a bit more arduous than Arkansas's. It was sent to losers by North Carolina in the first round with an 8-6 loss. After that, it defeated Washington, North Carolina and Mississippi twice -- all in relatively dominant fashion -- to advance to the championship. Arkansas, meanwhile, beat Texas, Texas Tech and Florida from the winners bracket to solidify its spot in the finals.

This series, a best of three, will determine a champion after a long tournament.