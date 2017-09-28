WATCH: The Yankees are celebrating home runs with fake interviews in the dugout
There's a 'camera' and everything
The staid Yankees are enjoying themselves these days. After all, they're headed to the postseason, and they've still got an outside shot at winning the AL East well before they were expected to be threats to do so. The Yanks are among the best teams in baseball right now, and their long-term future is highly promising. That makes for a happy squadron.
For evidence of this stirring claim, we would point you to the Yankees' new post-homer liturgy -- conducting fake dugout interviews of the cloutsman in question. There's even an improvised "camera" involved. Please partake:
.@Yankees NEWS TEAM ASSEMBLE! pic.twitter.com/J9gV9dpXvQ— YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 28, 2017
As is the case in all other matters, it's Ronald Torreyes who makes the magic happen. Blessedly, this isn't a one-time thing. Also, it's worth noting that the Cubs have also been doing this sort of thing for a while, albeit without the high-level camera-work.
Should baseball be fun? Yes, people, baseball should be fun. Thank you, 2017 Yankees, for the whimsy.
-
Bill Murray in a movie about the Cubs?
The Cubs, of course, ended their World Series drought last year if you didn't hear
-
MLB responds to Khalifa weed endorsement
MLB would like you to know its stance on marijuana, we suppose
-
MLB clinching scenarios for Thursday
Much has been decided but we've still got some uncertainty heading into the postseason
-
Big decisions for Royals this winter
The Royals are poised to take a big hit in free agency this coming winter
-
Braves future infield looking great
Albies, Swanson and Camargo could form a stellar infield with Freeman for years
-
Martinez on home-plate collisions
Martinez is currently a broadcaster with the Blue Jays, but caught in 17 different big-league...
Add a Comment