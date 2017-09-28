WATCH: The Yankees are celebrating home runs with fake interviews in the dugout

The staid Yankees are enjoying themselves these days. After all, they're headed to the postseason, and they've still got an outside shot at winning the AL East well before they were expected to be threats to do so. The Yanks are among the best teams in baseball right now, and their long-term future is highly promising. That makes for a happy squadron.

For evidence of this stirring claim, we would point you to the Yankees' new post-homer liturgy -- conducting fake dugout interviews of the cloutsman in question. There's even an improvised "camera" involved. Please partake:

As is the case in all other matters, it's Ronald Torreyes who makes the magic happen. Blessedly, this isn't a one-time thing. Also, it's worth noting that the Cubs have also been doing this sort of thing for a while, albeit without the high-level camera-work.

Should baseball be fun? Yes, people, baseball should be fun. Thank you, 2017 Yankees, for the whimsy.