Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal recorded his latest gem on Sunday as part of a 5-0 shutout victory against the Cleveland Guardians (box score). Skubal, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, struck out 13 of the 29 batters he faced and made some pitch-tracking era history (meaning since the start of the 2008 season) along the way.

Indeed, Skubal became just the second starter in the pitch-tracking era to record multiple strikeouts on pitches that clocked in at 101 mph or faster, according to the research of MLB's Sarah Langs. He notched a 101.7 mph strikeout in the seventh, then closed out the game with a 102.6 mph heater that the broadcast rounded up to 103 mph. Take a look:

Langs notes that the only other starter to pull off such a feat was, coincidentally, longtime Tigers ace Justin Verlander. Verlander accomplished the trick back on Sept. 29, 2010 as part of his season-concluding start against these same Guardians.

Skubal's overall line on Sunday saw him surrender no runs on two hits and no walks. He struck out seven of Cleveland's nine starting batters, with the exceptions being José Ramírez (serving as the DH on Sunday) and third baseman Will Wilson. It was Wilson who eventually notched the Guardians' first hit of the game, with that coming in the sixth inning.

Skubal, 28, entered Sunday's start sporting a 2.87 ERA (138 ERA+) and an 11.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 10 starts. He hasn't issued more than a single walk in an appearance since April 2. Over a span of (now) nine starts, he's recorded 82 strikeouts versus just three walks.

Coming into the game, Skubal's contributions were estimated to be worth 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference. That number will increase by the time Monday morning rolls around.