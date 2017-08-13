WATCH: Tim Tebow stays in the game after taking a pitch to the helmet
Tebow appears to have avoided an injury
Saturday night quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow played his 44th game since being promoted to the High Class-A St. Lucie Mets. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, and is now hitting a respectable .248/.313/.407 with St. Lucie.
During the game the fan who sang God Bless America asked Tebow to stand alongside her, and of course he obliged:
Sweet moment. Say what you want about Tebow and his baseball career, but he makes people happy, and that's what it's all about.
Later in the game there was a scary moment when Tebow took a pitch to the helmet. He was able to stay in the game, fortunately. Here's the video:
Yikes. That scary. Minor league pitchers throw every bit as hard as big leagues, though often with much less control, so the chances of taking a pitch up high are terrifyingly good. Tebow was able to stay on his feet and stay in the game, so that's good news. He seems to be OK.
