WATCH: Tim Tebow stays in the game after taking a pitch to the helmet

Saturday night quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow played his 44th game since being promoted to the High Class-A St. Lucie Mets. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, and is now hitting a respectable .248/.313/.407 with St. Lucie.

During the game the fan who sang God Bless America asked Tebow to stand alongside her, and of course he obliged:

Moment of the night: fan w/ cerebral palsy sings God Bless America and asked Tebow to join her. This is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/ylkcjifWec — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) August 13, 2017

Sweet moment. Say what you want about Tebow and his baseball career, but he makes people happy, and that's what it's all about.

Later in the game there was a scary moment when Tebow took a pitch to the helmet. He was able to stay in the game, fortunately. Here's the video:

Yikes. That scary. Minor league pitchers throw every bit as hard as big leagues, though often with much less control, so the chances of taking a pitch up high are terrifyingly good. Tebow was able to stay on his feet and stay in the game, so that's good news. He seems to be OK.