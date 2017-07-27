WATCH: Top prospects Moncada, Devers, Brinson hit first career homers on same day

Wednesday occasioned the first career home runs from three of the top prospects in baseball.

First up, here's Red Sox thumper/third base savior Rafael Devers (No. 4 overall prospect, per MLB.com), who did a number on a 2-1 fastball from Andrew Moore ...

At 20 years and 275 days old, Devers became the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro in 1965. Devers hit that homer in just his second big-league game.

Next up is Brewers outfielder Lewis Brinson (No. 15 overall prospect, per MLB.com). The 23-year-old went homer-less in a 14-game June call-up, but he flipped the script in his first game back in the bigs ...

That's a 461-foot bomb off Nats reliever Sean Doolittle, so it wasn't a cheap first career homer.

Finally, we get to Yoan Moncada of the White Sox (No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com). The infielder didn't homer in an eight-game stint with Boston last year (you'll recall he was the centerpiece prospect in the Chris Sale trade), and through six games this season he hadn't homered with the White Sox.

Against the Cubs on Wednesday night, though, he gave the home crowd a thrill and a glimpse of the future ...

Not to be outdone by Devers earlier today, Moncada also smashes his first career HR pic.twitter.com/7Os5FJPCki — Charging the Mound (@chargethemound_) July 27, 2017

That's how you park a Jake Arrieta breaking ball.

Three young studs, three career highlights of note.