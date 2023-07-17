Twins prospect Alex Isola pulled off an extremely rare walk-off inside-the-park home run on Sunday to give the Wichita Wind Surge a 13-12 win over the Springfield Cardinals.

At the bottom of the 10th inning, Isola stepped up to the plate as his team was down 12-11. He sent the ball flying to centerfield where Victor Scott II dove in an attempt to catch it. Scott was unsuccessful, and Wichita's Yunior Severino -- who was watching from second -- saw the opportunity presented and went on to register the tying run.

Isola also caught wind of the opportunity, and he sprinted as fast as he could around the bases. The Cardinals were getting ready to put an end to the scoring, but as the catcher looked to tag him out, Isola slid safely into home.

"In my head, I was thinking maybe a double because I'm a very slow person," Isola said after the game, as reported by The Wichita Eagle. "But then it rolled all the way to the wall and I started thinking I was going to score. I was just waiting for our third-base coach (Takashi Miyoshi) to throw up the stop sign, but he waved me home and that's when I started running out of gas."

The 5-foot-11 catcher/first baseman has only stolen six bases through 248 games played in the minors. However, four of those have been this year.

"This one's for all the big boys out there whose teammates love to joke, "that the food isn't going anywhere" every time we quickly make our way towards the post game meal," Isola wrote on Instagram.