In June, Keyon A. Lambert, a Milwaukee resident, walked into a near empty Miller Park, got hold of a tractor and drove it on the field. Lambert had the goal of writing his name on the field. He used the tractor to attempt to make his mark, but was unsuccessful in actually writing his name. Instead, he damaged the pitcher's mound and dug holes in many areas on the field.

While there were reports and a statement from the team back when it happened, we finally have what everyone actually wants to see-- the video.

Here is surveillance video of the entire incident:

As you can see, Lambert got in without any struggle and headed straight for the tractor. According to the police report, he wanted to take the tractor for a spin because he had never driven one before.

For his first time cruising around in one, he wasn't a bad driver. Members of the grounds crew were slightly impressed, and said in June that Lambert "decided to show off" when he realized he was being recorded.

Lambert was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the reported $40,000 worth of damage caused.