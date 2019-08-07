WATCH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs baseball for absolutely ecstatic Blue Jays fan

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has established himself as one of the brightest young stars in baseball in a short time.

During Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, Guerrero made a young fan's day when he walked over towards the stands and signed a baseball. As you can see from the video, Guerrero made quite an impact on the fan as his face told the whole story.

Yeah, we’d freak out if we were this kid too. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/fMVVSEOgAN — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 6, 2019

Athletes are capable of having quite the impact on young fans when simply just signing an autograph and the look of pure joy on this young Blue Jays fan is priceless.

After all, Guerrero has gotten his MLB career off to an astounding start to say the least. In his rookie season, the power-hitting third baseman owns a .274 batting average to go along with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs. In addition, Guerrero nearly won the 2019 Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game after hitting a record 40 home runs in the semifinals against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

Guerrero was named the MLB Player of the Week for his performance last week. During that stretch, the Blue Jays star hit .500 while smacking three home runs and collecting 11 RBIs. Guerrero had a two-home run game against the Baltimore Orioles last week in which he also knocked in four runs and went 3-for-5 on the night.

It's safe to say that Guerrero is one of the game's most exciting players right now and this is a moment that this young fan will never forget.