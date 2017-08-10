WATCH: While on deck, Tim Tebow greets boy with autism then clubs three-run homer
The boy was so moved he was in tears
Mets farmhand Tim Tebow continues to be one of the nicest
baseball players human beings around. While on deck recently, he gave a five to a young fan with autism... and then hit a three-run bomb. The moving video:
Hearing the mother's account is pretty awesome, too, including when she called the homer.
Way to go, Mr. Tebow. We need more feel-good moments like this!
Tebow, for those curious, is hitting .248/.314/.411 with six doubles, a triple and five homers in 41 games since his promotion to Class A-Advanced. A September call-up -- especially since the Mets aren't in contention -- isn't out of the question.
Hat-tip: Baseball King on Facebook
