WATCH: White Sox turn first triple play of the 2019 season

Entering play on Wednesday, the 2019 regular season had yet to feature a triple play. No matter when one occurred, it would be the latest in a season since 2001, when the first triple play happened in August. Surely you can guess where this is going, so let's just get to it: the Chicago White Sox turned the first trifecta of the year on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

The whole thing started when Jake Marisnick hit a ball to third baseman Yoan Moncada. Moncada then stepped on the bag before firing to second for out No. 2. With catcher Robinson Chirinos running from first, second baseman Yolmer Sanchez had sufficient time to make an accurate throw to first, where Jose Abreu made the grab to complete the transaction.

Here's a look at the play:

According to SABR's research, this was the 34th triple play in White Sox franchise history. It was also the 718th all-time.