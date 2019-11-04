WATCH: World Series champion Nationals took off their shirts, partied incredibly hard at Capitals game

Shortly after the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, they attended a Washington Nationals game and caused quite the scene while partying for the occasion. I mean, who could forget a very messy Alex Ovechkin doing a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup while in a Nationals jersey? It was beautiful.

Well, on Sunday night, it was the Nationals' turn to repay the favor.

Fresh of their first World Series title and championship victory parade, the Nats headed to Capital One Arena on Sunday night to watch the Caps take on the Calgary Flames. As you'd imagine, most of the Nats were still riding high from their title celebration, which looked like a very good time, and weren't afraid to let the party carry over into the hockey rink.

But before the puck was dropped, a few Nats players visited the Caps' locker room and brought some hardware with them. Ryan Zimmerman thanked the Caps for supporting their championship run and announced the starting lineup before Adam Eaton greeted the team with the (already banged up) Commissioner's Trophy and a new "Player of the Game" helmet for the Caps.

Then, Eaton hit the "Oshie Chug" through his jersey and sent the room into a frenzy.

Once the game got started, the Nats were rather rowdy up in their suite. The beer was flowing like wine and the shirts were cast away like Tom Hanks.

Capitals broadcast: “the Washington Nationals in various stage of undress” pic.twitter.com/SSTMtxsgVo — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 4, 2019

And the Nats proved to be a team of the people, sharing their booze with the fans in the stands below.

But perhaps the best highlight of the night came when a half-dozen Nationals players had the luxury of taking a ride on the Zamboni in between periods. It was the greatest intermission entertainment that fans could ask for (Red Panda not included) as the players immediately ripped off their shirts and had themselves a great time cruising around the rink.

the Nationals are shirtless on the Zamboni at the Capitals game with the Commissioner’s Trophy! pic.twitter.com/VXTPJL421a — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 4, 2019

When you can’t all fit in one Uber pic.twitter.com/xPvhl9Wesy — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 4, 2019

The Caps were clearly inspired by the display of championship-level debauchery, as they beat Calgary 4-2 on home ice.

If it wasn't crystal clear as of yet, D.C. sports teams are incredibly good at post-championship partying. Stay hot, Nats...stay hot.