WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge homers twice, now within one of McGwire's record

The Year of the Home Run continues. We recently saw Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger set the all-time, single-season rookie home run record for a National League player and the MLB version appears set to fall.

Back in 1987, Mark McGwire of the A's hit 49 home runs. No rookie has ever matched that. Aaron Judge of the Yankees hit his 47th home run of the year on Sunday ...

... and later hit his 48th.

Judge had a rough late July and then August, but he's been back in September. Heading into Sunday he was hitting .284/.427/.761 in the month. He now has 11 homers in the month, too, which is good for his highest total in a month this season (he hit 10 each in April and June, respectively). He's a legit top-five MVP candidate again.

The Yankees host a make-up game against the Royals before finishing with three home games against the Rays and three more against the Blue Jays. It seems pretty likely Judge ties McGwire and also a decent chance he ends up becoming the first rookie ever to reach 50 homers.

It's been quite the season for fans of the longball.