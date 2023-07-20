New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon got shelled in his start against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, and he was not in the mood to hear any jeering from fans. Rodon had an interesting response to some unhappy Yankees fans as he walked off the diamond.

Rodon went just 4.1 innings against the Angels as he allowed four hits and six earned runs. It was a rough day on the mound, and some visiting fans let him hear it. As Rodon was entering the dugout at the end of an inning, a collection of Yankees supporters were booing him from the stands.

Rodon fired back by blowing them a kiss, and the broadcast cameras caught him in the act.

Rodon has made three starts with the Yankees this season, all in July, and none of them have gone well. Rodon owns an 0-3 record with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, and he has not gone further than 5.1 innings.

Of course, Rodon is not alone in his struggles. The Yankees have now lost four straight games, and they sit dead last in the AL East. They are still within reach of a Wild Card spot, but New York must find a way to end its skid soon.