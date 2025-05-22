Baseball's longest walk-off home run drought is over. Wednesday night, Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez clubbed a walk-off solo homer against the Rangers (NY 4, TEX 3) to give New York its third straight win, and tenth win in their last 13 games. That helped the Yankees steal a Jacob deGrom vs. Ryan Yarbrough starting pitching matchup.

Here is Domínguez's walk-off blast off Rangers righty Luke Jackson:

That is New York's first walk-off homer since Sept. 20, 2022, when Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam against the Pirates. Aaron Judge hit the 60th home run of his AL record 62-homer season earlier in that inning. The Yankees have had several walk-off wins since then, but no walk-off homers.

Prior to Wednesday, the other 29 teams in baseball had all hit at least one walk-off home run since the Yankees last hit one. The 974-day walk-off homer drought was the fourth longest in franchise history.

Here are the longest via the YES Network:

1,974 days: May 3, 1906 to June 24, 1914 1,027 days: Sept. 12, 1914 to July 5, 1917 1,016 days: Oct. 5, 1949 to July 17, 1952 974 days: Sept. 20, 2022 to May 21, 2025

The Yankees also had a lengthy walk-off regular season home run drought from 1993-96, though Jim Leyritz hit a walk-off two-run homer in Game 2 of the 1995 ALDS against the Mariners in the middle of that stretch.

Domínguez, 22, entered 2025 as New York's top prospect. Wednesday's walk-off homer raised his batting line to .241/.340/.438 and that is split into .308/.402/.527 against righties and .109/212/.261 against lefties. Domínguez is a switch-hitter, though he is much stronger from the left side, as he showed with his walk-off blast.

Wednesday's walk-off improved the Yankees to 29-19 on the season. They are five games up in the AL East and are the only team in the division with a winning record.