The series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway continued on Friday night, and the Yankees offense did big damage early against Sox starter Connor Seabold. Part of that damage came courtesy of a Joey Gallo triple/attempted inside-the-park home run that was greatly aided by Christian Arroyo and his inability to locate the ball in right.

Here's a look at one of the wildest plays you'll see all season:

It's not often you'll see a big-league outfielder lose the ball in the lights to that extent. Arroyo's reaction to those mortal struggles, you'll surely agree, merits the screencap treatment:

MLB.com

Grim stuff.

Anyhow, Gallo's "hit" plated a pair of runs, and he attempted to turn it into what would've been the second inside-the-park home run of his career. Instead, it goes in the books as the eighth triple of his career and an out on the bases on the 9-4-2 putout.

Cheap or not, Gallo will take it. He came into Friday night's tilt batting a woefully disappointing .165/.286/.335 on the season, and he recently ended an 11-game hitless streak. As for Arroyo, this is the first season in which he's seen outfield duty in the majors, and presumably he's not accustomed to battling the lights on high fly balls such as this one. If nothing else, he's already elite at signaling to his teammates that he's lost track of the ball.