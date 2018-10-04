Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 1: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in their first playoff series since 2004 on Friday
It's a classic matchup when longtime arch rivals, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees square off for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday night.
This will be the fourth time the Yankees and Red Sox will face off in the postseason. New York won the first two series (1999 ALCS and 2003 ALCS) while Boston won the most recent series (2004 ALCS). The Yankees hold an 11-8 head-to-head record in postseason games and 2-1 edge in postseason series.
The Red Sox (108 wins) and Yankees (100 wins) became just the fourth pair of teams to win 100 or more games while playing in the same division since MLB's divisional era began in 1969. Boston won 10 out of the 19 games against New York this season but the Yankees are 7-0 at home the past two postseasons. The Red Sox, however, control home-field advantage and went 57-24 at Fenway Park this season. The Yankees were 3-7 at Fenway, and hit .238 and slugged .430 on the road.
After a stint on the disabled-list for shoulder inflammation limited Boston's Chris Sale to 14 innings in August and September, the 29-year-old is now seemingly healthy and manager Alex Cora named him the starter for Game 1. Sale was 2-0 when facing the Yankees, allowing just one run in 13 innings. But don't tell that to Sale ...
J.A. Happ will be taking the mound for New York. The 35-year-old left-hander has mostly dominated the Red Sox for the last few season. Happ is 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts vs Boston this season. In 2017, he went 2-0 with a 1.90 ERA in four starts.
Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs Red Sox Game 1:
ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Date: Friday, Oct. 5
- Time: 7:32 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
-
