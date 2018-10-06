Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 2: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS, and that brings us to Game 2 between these blood rivals.

In Game 2, Aaron Boone will send right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to the mound for the Yanks. Over this season, Tanaka has pitched to a 3.75 ERA/116 ERA+ and 4.54 K/BB ratio in 156 innings. He's been much better of late, though, as Tanaka has a 2.85 ERA and 5.85 K/BB ratio in the second half and has struck out 31 batters against four walks in 29 September innings.

Across the way, Alex Cora will start David Price for the hosts. This season, Price owns a 3.58 ERA/122 ERA+ and a 3.54 K/BB ratio in 30 starts. Like Tanaka, he's been at his best in the second half of 2018. On the downside, Price has struggled badly (10.34 ERA and 1/22 K/BB ratio) in four starts against the Yankees this year.

Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2:

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Date : Saturday, Oct. 6



: Saturday, Oct. 6 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET



: 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.



: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.