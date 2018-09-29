Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox in possible 2018 ALDS preview: MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Yankees are hoping to get their 100th win in the penultimate game of the 2018 season
Both the Red Sox and Yankees have secured their spots in the American League playoffs, but when these two rivals face each other, it's always a heated battle.
The matchup could be a possible preview of this year's five-game American League Division Series, which would be the first time the two rivals have met in the postseason since 2004, when the Red Sox came back in the American League Championship series after a 3-0 deficit.
The Yankees have 99 wins, the third most in baseball, trailing only Boston and Houston.
In the second to last game of the 2018 season, Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Yankees coming off a win against the Baltimore Orioles while Nathan Eovaldi will be making his case for a spot in the Red Sox's postseason rotation.
Here's what you need to know to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox on Saturday:
Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 29
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Starting pitchers: Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 3.88 ERA) vs. New York's Lance Lynn (9-10, 4.80 ERA)
- TV channel: FOX
