Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox: live stream info, TV channel, MLB odds, starting pitchers
These two teams have a rubber match after Wednesday night's brawl
The Yankees and Red Sox are off to a fast-paced series start, after a brawl cleared the benches between the two feuding teams. Once Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge joined, things dispersed pretty quickly, but as we all know by now the Red Sox can hold a grudge (remember the ridiculous feud with the Orioles last season).
We'll see if any bad blood remains towards Tyler Austin in the third game of the series, as Rick Porcello squares off against Sonny Gray. Porcello is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA, as he tries to bounce back from a down year that followed a Cy Young-winning 2016 campaign. The Red Sox had their red hot season start come to a halt Wednesday, but they can get back on the right track with a good performance from Porcello on Thursday.
The Yankees, meanwhile, are fielding Gray, who is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA to start the season. They'll try to touch Porcello up with a vaunted lineup that put up 10 runs against Red Sox pitching amid the chaos of Wednesday's game, as they strive to find their rhythm and put together a string of wins.
Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Red Sox come Thursday night:
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 11
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Starting Pitchers: NYY -- Sonny Gray (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. BOS -- Rick Porcello (2-0, 2.84 ERA)
- TV Channel: NESN, YES (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Red Sox fans in the Boston market can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
