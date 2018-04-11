Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers

Remember the questions about how the Red Sox would fare when they played a real baseball team? Well, they answered in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, demolishing the Yankees 14-1 (box score) in the first matchup between the two biggest rivals in baseball. Mookie Betts went 4 for 5 with four RBI, while Hanley Ramirez went 2 for 2 with three RBI. But frankly, it might be easier to list which Sox hitters didn't have a big day. The Red Sox got six strong out of Chris Sale, who gave up only one run, whereas Luis Severino gave up five earned runs in five innings.

On Wednesday, the Yankees will have Masahiro Tanaka on the mound. Tanaka is 1-1 through two starts with a 2.92 ERA, losing his last start to the Orioles. However, he's fanned 15 in those two starts, and he's been off to a strong start. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will have David Price on the mound, who's been fantastic. He's 1-0 and is yet to give up a run this year, though the Yankees' vaunted order won't make that easy to keep up.

Don't expect the Yankees to get blown out by 13 again, but the Red Sox are off to the hottest start in baseball. The Yankees will, of course, try to derail their streak on Wednesday, but if Tuesday was any indication they'll have their work cut out for them.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Red Sox come Wednesday night: