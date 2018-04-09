Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox online: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers

Where the Yankees have had an up-and-down start through 10 games, the Red Sox have come scorching out of the gate through their first nine. They're 8-1, but there's a rub: They haven't really played anyone. So far, they've had two series against the Rays and one against the Marlins. All of this to say, don't bank on another sweep Red Sox fans. You're actually going up against a baseball team now.

The Yankees are... Well... The Yankees. They've had ups and downs. They've gone from calling Giancarlo Stanton the second coming to booing him in the span of a week. He's already on the wrong side of single-season history. But amid all that, they've still the Yankees. The Sox will be seeing ace Luis Severino at Fenway on Tuesday, while the Yankees continue to try to get back to the dominant Yankees of old. Severino is already 2-0 with an ERA under 1.50 this season, and he undoubtedly has no intention of hurting those numbers against the Yankees' most hated rival.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will have the inimitable Chris "will I get run support this time" Sale on the mound. An ERA under 1.00 and a pair of no-decisions so far this year is definitely not exactly what the 2017 AL Cy Young runner-up had in mind for his first two starts, not to mention a frustrating loss against the Rays in his first start, but Sale has been excellent. He'll look for his first win of the season in a year where he's already looked dominant.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Red Sox come Tuesday night: