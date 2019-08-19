WATCH: Yasiel Puig imitates unusual batting stance employed by Little League World Series player
Puig paid homage to Deivis Ordoñez during Sunday's game against the Yankees
A cherished aspect of baseball's ethos is to learn how far one can operate outside of the accepted norm without being punished and to then operate even a bit further outside than that. To wit, Venezuelan Little League player Deivis Ordoñez showcased on Saturday an unusual, elbows-to-knees batting stance intended to provide the opposing pitcher with a New-York-apartment-sized strike zone. This being baseball, you knew it was only a matter of time before a big-league player paid homage to Ordoñez's genius. As it turned out, it took less than 24 hours.
On Sunday, Cleveland outfielder Yasiel Puig doffed his proverbial cap in young Mr. Ordoñez's direction by mimicking his stance against the New York Yankees and CC Sabathia.
Take a gander:
Puig is one of the most polarizing players in baseball because of his on-field antics and proneness to gaffes. As such, there's a chance this becomes a hotly debated topic. Our two cents is that it's cute and harmless. A lot of batters take the first pitch they see in a game, and plenty of them make their intentions known by foregoing a load or a stride. What Puig did is more extreme in execution, for sure, but no different in spirit.
Besides, Puig's imitation will probably make Ordoñez's day if and when he learns about it. And while big-league players needn't take many tips from their Little League counterparts, it should be recognized that kids are perhaps the best in the world at skirting the rules. What's more baseball than that?
