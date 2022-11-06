The Houston Astros entered Saturday night's Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker) just a win away from hoisting the championship trophy. A clutch late-inning home run from left fielder Yordan Alvarez has the Astros well-positioned to claim their second title in the last six years.

Let's set the scene before hitting you with some beautiful home run footage. Alvarez came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and third and one out in the inning. The Phillies, who had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the frame on a Kyle Schwarber home run, elected to replace right-handed starter Zack Wheeler with left-handed reliever José Alvarado. Unfortunately for Phillies manager Rob Thomson and crew, that decision did not pay off.

Alvarado fell behind 2-1 to Alvarez before throwing a 99 mph sinker that caught far too much of the plate. Alvarez made Alvarado pay for the mistake, too, crushing a home run to dead center that left his bat traveling at 112.5 mph and carried some 450 feet, according to Statcast. The home run gave the Astros a 3-1 lead with just nine outs separating them from another title. Take a look:

The Astros' win expectancy swung from 50.5 percent prior to the home run to 84.3 percent afterward, per FanGraphs' calculations. (Win expectancy is derived from empirical data, and does not mean the score will remain the same.)

Alvarez has had a big postseason in one respect, as he's had a knack for delivering go-ahead home runs. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs' research, he's the only player in Major League Baseball history to record three go-ahead home runs in the sixth inning or later of a postseason game. To be clear: that's on a career level, yet Alvarez has done it all in this postseason alone. Remarkable.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-2 margin. Even if the Phillies were to come back, Houston would have another chance -- at home, mind you -- to win their fourth and decisive game.