WATCH: Young Angels fan has great reaction after surprise visit from Mike Trout
It's pretty safe to say that Trout made this kid's day, month, year and life
Young sports fans are great at reminding all of us adults about how simple and great life used to be. As a youngster, you go to a baseball game with zero responsibilities on your mind and there are about million opportunities for you to become the happiest person in the world.
Get a free souvenir? PURE JOY.
An autograph? PURE JOY.
Dad buys you cotton candy? You don't even know what diabetes is... PURE JOY.
Truly, the possibilities are endless. However, there aren't many kids who get to experience what it's like to sit in their favorite team's dugout, then get surprised by their favorite athlete on their favorite team. Maybe that's for good reason, as such a scenario would provide most kids with so much joy that it borderline shuts down their brain.
Example A:
Did you see that young Angels fan's face when Mike Trout approached him? Did you see it?!
Yes, that's the face of a kid who has no idea "playing it cool" is a thing that exists yet. That is the face of pure, unadulterated happiness and admiration. Remember that feeling? Boy, what a thing.
Not only did he get to meet his hero, he also got an autograph, a picture, and a bat. That's like hitting the cycle for a fan, so props to Trout for making this kid's day.
It's clearly one that he's not going to forget for a long, long time, even as he starts growing up and realizing that it's all downhill from here.
