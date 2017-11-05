WATCH: Young fan brought to tears after meeting Jose Altuve at Disney World

It has now been four days since the Houston Astros clinched the first World Series championship in franchise history, and the team is still basking in the glory with their celebration tour. Friday afternoon the Astros paraded through Houston. On Saturday, the team went to Disney World.

Check it out:

While at Disney World, likely AL MVP Jose Altuve met a young fan from his native Venezuela, and he gave him the hat off his head. The young fan was brought to tears. Check it out:

.@JoseAltuve27 ran into a HUGE fan from Venezuela and they shared a magical moment when Jose gave him his hat. pic.twitter.com/884XHPDs1g — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2017

That's awesome. This whole baseball thing is all about making people happy. The Astros made tens of millions of people happy when they won the World Series a few days ago, and on Sunday, Altuve made one kid happy by meeting him and giving him his hat. Well done, Jose.