Going to an MLB game as a young baseball fan is always thrilling. The bright lights, the excitements of other fans around you and seeing your favorite stars in person is a treat for your senses, especially as a kid. Throw in getting a home run ball from one of your team's top players, and it is a day you will never forget.

During Tuesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees star Aaron Judge launched a homer into the stands during the top of the sixth inning. The ball went soaring towards a group of hopeful fans and after it dropped they scurried to pick it up.

The lucky winner of the home run ball was a Blue Jays fan. But after turning around, he saw a young Yankees fan behind him wearing a Judge shirt. He acted generously and handed the ball over.

Take a look at the sweet moment between opposing fans:

The young fan immediately gave the man a hug and got emotional over receiving the ball. The Blue Jays fan hugged him back, pointing at the kid and nodding in approval of the reaction.

After the game, Judge heard about what happened in the stands.

"That's what's special about this game," Judge said, according to MLB.com. "It doesn't matter what jersey you wear. Everybody's a fan; everybody appreciates this game. That's pretty cool. I've got to check out that video; that's special."

I have a feeling the fan will find a special spot to keep that baseball.

The young New York fan not only got to go home with a one-of-a-kind souvenir, but also got to see his first place Yankees get their 11th consecutive win. With a 9-1 victory over the Blue Jays, the Yankees now sit at 18-6 and will look for their 12th win in a row on Wednesday when they face the Blue Jays again at Rogers Centre.