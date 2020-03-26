Watch your favorite baseball team play their Opening Day game on 'MLB The Show' simulation

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, March 26 was supposed to be Opening Day for every baseball team, but instead we are left with some uncertainty as to when baseball returns to our lives. For now, we can all dream of what Opening Day would have looked like for our favorite teams had this outbreak not occurred.

To celebrate the launch of "MLB The Show 20," the 15th anniversary of the Sony video game franchise, below you'll be able to watch a simulation of your favorite team on Opening Day, along with a box score and notable performances. Enjoy:



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E DET 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 CLE 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 10 0



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WAS 0 6 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 10 14 0 NYM 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 7 0

Max Scherzer (7 IP, 4 H, 11 K, 2 ER, 2 BB) | Jacob deGrom (4 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 7 ER, 3 BB) Player of the game: Juan Soto -- 2 for 6 (2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CHC 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 6 0 MIL 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 0

Yu Darvish (6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Brandon Woodruff (5 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 3 ER, 2 BB) | Craig Kimbrel Player of the game: Darvish | Notable hitter: Anthony Rizzo -- 3 for 4 (HR, RBI, 2 R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E KC 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 4 7 0 CHW 1 0 0 0 5 0 1 3 - 10 11 0

Lucas Giolito (6.1 IP, 3 H, 9 K, 2 ER, 3 BB) | Brad Keller (4 IP, 5 H, 1 K, 5 ER, 1 BB) Player of the game: Nomar Mazara -- 2 for 3 (HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R)



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E NYY 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 6 9 0 BAL 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 7 0

Gerrit Cole (6.1 IP, 5 H, 10 K, 1 ER, 3 BB) | John Means (4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 4 ER, 2 BB) Player of the game: Cole | Notable hitter: Giancarlo Stanton -- 2 for 5 (HR, 3 RBI, R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BOS 2 3 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 9 14 0 TOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 2

Eduardo Rodriguez (7.1 IP, 4 H, 6 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Hyun-Jin Ryu (1.2 IP, 6 H, 1 K, 5 ER, 0 BB) Player of the game: Rodriguez | Notable hitter: Xander Bogaerts -- 4 for 5 (3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E MIN 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 11 0 OAK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 7 0

Zack Littell (2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 K, 0 ER, 2 BB) | Lou Trivino (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) Player of the game: Jose Berrios (8 IP, 3 H, 8 K, 0 ER, 2 BB) | Notable hitter: Byron Buxton -- 2 for 5 (HR, RBI, 2 R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E COL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 1 SD 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 9 0

Luis Perdomo (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Peter Lambert (2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 K, 2 ER, 1 BB) Player of the game: Greg Garcia -- 1 for 1 (HR, 2 RBI)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E PHI 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 10 0 MIA 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 - 6 6 1

Yimi Garcia (0.1 IP) | Ranger Suarez (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Brandon Kintzler Player of the game: Kintzler (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 ER, 1 BB) | Notable hitter: Harold Ramirez -- 1 for 2 (2 RBI, R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E PIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1 TB 0 0 3 0 2 4 0 0 - 9 10 0

Charlie Morton (7.1 IP, 4 H, 8 K, 1 ER, 2 BB) | Chris Archer (4 IP, 5 H, 5 K, 5 ER, 4 BB) Player of the game: Kevin Kiermaier -- 2 for 3 (HR, RBI, R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E SF 0 4 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 7 9 0 LAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 6 0

Johnny Cueto (7 IP, 5 H, 6 K, 2 ER, 1 BB) | Clayton Kershaw (2.2 IP, 5 H, 2 K, 5 ER, 3 BB) Player of the game: Buster Posey -- 1 for 5 (HR, 4 RBI, R)



St. Louis Cardinals 10, Cincinnati Reds 5 (in 11 innings)



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E STL 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 5 10 14 0 CIN 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 0

Alex Reyes (2 IP, 0 H, 2 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Jose de Leon (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 K, 3 ER, 1 BB) Player of the game: Kolten Wong -- 3 for 6 (HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 R H E TEX 2 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 13 2 SEA 0 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 17 1

Yohan Ramirez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Rafael Montero (1 IP, 4 H, 0 K, 1 ER, 0 BB) Player of the game: Mallex Smith -- 3 for 5 (2B, R) | Notable hitter: Daniel Vogelbach -- 2 for 6 (2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LAA 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 0 6 8 1 HOU 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 - 8 13 0

Zack Greinke (5.2 IP, 5 H, 6 K, 4 ER, 3 BB) | Andrew Heaney (1.2 IP, 8 H, 1 K, 6 ER, 1 BB) | Roberto Osuna Player of the game: Jose Altuve -- 2 for 4 (HR, 4 RBI, R)





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E ATL 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 9 1 ARI 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 6 10 0