Watch your favorite baseball team play their Opening Day game on 'MLB The Show' simulation
Here's how things went down on Opening Day in the video game world
The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, March 26 was supposed to be Opening Day for every baseball team, but instead we are left with some uncertainty as to when baseball returns to our lives. For now, we can all dream of what Opening Day would have looked like for our favorite teams had this outbreak not occurred.
To celebrate the launch of "MLB The Show 20," the 15th anniversary of the Sony video game franchise, below you'll be able to watch a simulation of your favorite team on Opening Day, along with a box score and notable performances. Enjoy:
Cleveland Indians 2, Detroit Tigers 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
DET
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
CLE
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
-
2
10
0
- Win: Mike Clevinger (7 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 4 BB) | Loss: Matthew Boyd | Save: Brad Hand
- Player of the game: Clevinger | Notable hitter: Francisco Lindor 4 for 4 (2B, R)
Washington Nationals 10, New York Mets 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
WAS
0
6
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
10
14
0
NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
7
0
- Win: Max Scherzer (7 IP, 4 H, 11 K, 2 ER, 2 BB) | Loss: Jacob deGrom (4 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 7 ER, 3 BB)
- Player of the game: Juan Soto -- 2 for 6 (2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
CHC
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
4
6
0
MIL
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
5
0
- Win: Yu Darvish (6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Loss: Brandon Woodruff (5 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 3 ER, 2 BB) | Save: Craig Kimbrel
- Player of the game: Darvish | Notable hitter: Anthony Rizzo -- 3 for 4 (HR, RBI, 2 R)
Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City Royals 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
KC
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
1
4
7
0
CHW
1
0
0
0
5
0
1
3
-
10
11
0
- Win: Lucas Giolito (6.1 IP, 3 H, 9 K, 2 ER, 3 BB) | Loss: Brad Keller (4 IP, 5 H, 1 K, 5 ER, 1 BB)
- Player of the game: Nomar Mazara -- 2 for 3 (HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R)
New York Yankees 6, Baltimore Orioles 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
NYY
0
0
0
0
5
1
0
0
0
6
9
0
BAL
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
7
0
- Win: Gerrit Cole (6.1 IP, 5 H, 10 K, 1 ER, 3 BB) | Loss: John Means (4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 4 ER, 2 BB)
- Player of the game: Cole | Notable hitter: Giancarlo Stanton -- 2 for 5 (HR, 3 RBI, R)
Boston Red Sox 9, Toronto Blue Jays 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
BOS
2
3
0
0
2
1
0
1
0
9
14
0
TOR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
2
- Win: Eduardo Rodriguez (7.1 IP, 4 H, 6 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Loss: Hyun-Jin Ryu (1.2 IP, 6 H, 1 K, 5 ER, 0 BB)
- Player of the game: Rodriguez | Notable hitter: Xander Bogaerts -- 4 for 5 (3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R)
Minnesota Twins 5, Oakland Athletics 4 (11 innings)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|R
|H
|E
MIN
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
11
0
OAK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
4
7
0
- Win: Zack Littell (2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 K, 0 ER, 2 BB) | Loss: Lou Trivino (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 ER, 1 BB)
- Player of the game: Jose Berrios (8 IP, 3 H, 8 K, 0 ER, 2 BB) | Notable hitter: Byron Buxton -- 2 for 5 (HR, RBI, 2 R)
San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
COL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
1
SD
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
3
9
0
- Win: Luis Perdomo (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Loss: Peter Lambert (2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 K, 2 ER, 1 BB)
- Player of the game: Greg Garcia -- 1 for 1 (HR, 2 RBI)
Miami Marlins 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
PHI
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
10
0
MIA
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
1
-
6
6
1
- Win: Yimi Garcia (0.1 IP) | Loss: Ranger Suarez (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K, 1 ER, 1 BB) | Save: Brandon Kintzler
- Player of the game: Kintzler (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 ER, 1 BB) | Notable hitter: Harold Ramirez -- 1 for 2 (2 RBI, R)
Tampa Bay Rays 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
PIT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
1
TB
0
0
3
0
2
4
0
0
-
9
10
0
- Win: Charlie Morton (7.1 IP, 4 H, 8 K, 1 ER, 2 BB) | Loss: Chris Archer (4 IP, 5 H, 5 K, 5 ER, 4 BB)
- Player of the game: Kevin Kiermaier -- 2 for 3 (HR, RBI, R)
San Francisco Giants 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
SF
0
4
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
9
0
LAD
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
6
0
- Win: Johnny Cueto (7 IP, 5 H, 6 K, 2 ER, 1 BB) | Loss: Clayton Kershaw (2.2 IP, 5 H, 2 K, 5 ER, 3 BB)
- Player of the game: Buster Posey -- 1 for 5 (HR, 4 RBI, R)
St. Louis Cardinals 10, Cincinnati Reds 5 (in 11 innings)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|R
|H
|E
STL
1
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
0
5
10
14
0
CIN
4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
7
0
- Win: Alex Reyes (2 IP, 0 H, 2 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Loss: Jose de Leon (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 K, 3 ER, 1 BB)
- Player of the game: Kolten Wong -- 3 for 6 (HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)
Seattle Mariners 8, Texas Rangers 7 (in 13 innings)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|R
|H
|E
TEX
2
0
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
7
13
2
SEA
0
2
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
|0
|0
|0
|1
8
17
1
- Win: Yohan Ramirez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 K, 0 ER, 0 BB) | Loss: Rafael Montero (1 IP, 4 H, 0 K, 1 ER, 0 BB)
- Player of the game: Mallex Smith -- 3 for 5 (2B, R) | Notable hitter: Daniel Vogelbach -- 2 for 6 (2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)
Houston Astros 8, Los Angeles Angels 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
LAA
1
0
0
1
0
2
2
0
0
6
8
1
HOU
0
6
0
1
0
0
0
1
-
8
13
0
- Win: Zack Greinke (5.2 IP, 5 H, 6 K, 4 ER, 3 BB) | Loss: Andrew Heaney (1.2 IP, 8 H, 1 K, 6 ER, 1 BB) | Save: Roberto Osuna
- Player of the game: Jose Altuve -- 2 for 4 (HR, 4 RBI, R)
Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Atlanta Braves 5 (in 10 innings)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
ATL
0
0
0
3
0
2
0
0
0
|0
5
9
1
ARI
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
|1
6
10
0
- Win: Taylor Clarke (1 IP, 0 H, 0 K, 0 ER, 1 BB) | Loss: Touki Toussant (1 IP, 2 H, 0 K, 1 ER, 0 BB)
- Player of the game: Ketel Marte -- 2 for 5 (2 2B, 3 RBI, R)
