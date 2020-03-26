Watch your favorite baseball team play their Opening Day game on 'MLB The Show' simulation

Here's how things went down on Opening Day in the video game world

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, March 26 was supposed to be Opening Day for every baseball team, but instead we are left with some uncertainty as to when baseball returns to our lives. For now, we can all dream of what Opening Day would have looked like for our favorite teams had this outbreak not occurred.  

To celebrate the launch of "MLB The Show 20," the 15th anniversary of the Sony video game franchise, below you'll be able to watch a simulation of your favorite team on Opening Day, along with a box score and notable performances. Enjoy:

Cleveland Indians 2, Detroit Tigers 1


123456789RHE

DET

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

1

CLE

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

10

0

Washington Nationals 10, New York Mets 3


123456789RHE

WAS

0

6

0

0

2

1

0

0

1

10

14

0

NYM

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

7

0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 1


123456789RHE

CHC

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

1

0

4

6

0

MIL

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

5

0

 Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City Royals 4


123456789RHE

KC

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

1

4

7

0

CHW

1

0

0

0

5

0

1

3

-

10

11

0

New York Yankees 6, Baltimore Orioles 2


123456789RHE

NYY

0

0

0

0

5

1

0

0

0

6

9

0

BAL

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

2

7

0

  • Win: Gerrit Cole (6.1 IP, 5 H, 10 K, 1 ER, 3 BB) | Loss: John Means (4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 4 ER, 2 BB)  
  • Player of the game: Cole | Notable hitter: Giancarlo Stanton -- 2 for 5 (HR, 3 RBI, R)

Boston Red Sox 9, Toronto Blue Jays 1


123456789RHE

BOS

2

3

0

0

2

1

0

1

0

9

14

0

TOR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

4

2

Minnesota Twins 5, Oakland Athletics 4 (11 innings)


1234567891011RHE

MIN

1

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

5

11

0

OAK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

4

7

0

 San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 1


123456789RHE

COL

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

6

1

SD

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

2

3

9

0

 Miami Marlins 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5


123456789RHE

PHI

1

1

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

10

0

MIA

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

1

-

6

6

1

 Tampa Bay Rays 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1


123456789RHE

PIT

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

4

1

TB

0

0

3

0

2

4

0

0

-

9

10

0

San Francisco Giants 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 2


123456789RHE

SF

0

4

1

0

0

2

0

0

0

7

9

0

LAD

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

2

6

0

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Cincinnati Reds 5 (in 11 innings)


1234567891011RHE

STL

1

0

0

0

1

0

2

1

0

0

5

10

14

0

CIN

4

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

7

0

Seattle Mariners 8, Texas Rangers 7 (in 13 innings)


12345678910111213RHE

TEX

2

0

0

1

1

0

3

0

0

0 0 00

7

13

2

SEA

0

2

0

2

2

0

0

0

1

 0 0 01

8

17

1

 Houston Astros 8, Los Angeles Angels 6


123456789RHE

LAA

1

0

0

1

0

2

2

0

0

6

8

1

HOU

0

6

0

1

0

0

0

1

-

8

13

0

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Atlanta Braves 5 (in 10 innings)


12345678910RHE

ATL

0

0

0

3

0

2

0

0

0

0

5

9

1

ARI

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

1

6

10

0

  • Win: Taylor Clarke (1 IP, 0 H, 0 K, 0 ER, 1 BB) | Loss: Touki Toussant (1 IP, 2 H, 0 K, 1 ER, 0 BB)
  • Player of the game: Ketel Marte -- 2 for 5 (2 2B, 3 RBI, R)
