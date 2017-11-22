Wednesday Bird Droppings: Where Aubrey Huff is on the Hall of Fame ballot

Someone on Facebook asked why the JJ Hardy picture on Bird Droppings when there is no Hardy content. It’s because once the 2018 season rolls around, we won’t get to use these pics anymore.

Happy hump day, Camden Chatters! It’s the day before Thanksgiving so if you have to run out to the grocery for some last minute ingredients, I’ll pray for you. We are 126 days from Opening Day and one day from my being uncomfortably full from eating all of the food.

Several ex-Orioles on just announced Hall of Fame ballot - Baltimore Sun

Some, like Jim Thome and Vlad Guerrero, are going to the Hall of Fame despite bad performances with the Orioles at the end of their career. Also there is Aubrey Huff.

Manny Machado's Already Huge $400M Free-Agent Value May Soon Rise Even Higher | Bleacher Report

It's rumored that the Orioles are interested in moving Manny Machado back to shortstop. This article predicts that will only boost his big FA pay day that he'll get when he leaves the Orioles.

MLB power rankings: The Baltimore Orioles are No. 21 | SI.com

Sports Illustrated has ranked the Orioles as 21st in their offseason power rankings. It's not a pretty write up.

Orioles acquire Konner Wade from Rockies - School of Roch

International signing bonus money is so useful, don't you think?

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You are celebrating alongside current Oriole Jayson Aquino, who turns 25 today. Your other Orioles birthday buddies are Jay Payton, who one time hit a really great grand slam off of Hideki Okajima, and Joe Gaines, an outfielder/pinch hitter who appeared in 80 games for the 1963-64 Orioles. Mr. Gaines turns 81 today.

On this day in 1965, Curt Blefary was named the American League Rookie of the Year.