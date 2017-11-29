Wednesday Bird Droppings: Where the moves have been minor, but at least there have been moves

It’s still more like a lukewarm stove, honestly.

Good day, Camden Chatters! It’s shaping up to be another lovely day in the Baltimore area, so go take a walk this afternoon. You won’t get many more chances before winter is upon us.

We are now 119 days from Opening Day. Every time the counter drops a digit in the tens column it feels like we’re a lot closer. It’ll be under 100 sooner than you think.

Do you want to click some Orioles-related links? Sure you do!

Upcoming nontender deadline will offer Orioles more options - Baltimore Sun

You might remember that Welington Castillo was signed by the Orioles after the Diamondbacks weirdly nontendered him.

Busy Hot Stove day with minor league signings - Birds Watcher

The Orioles signed a lot of minor leaguers - will any of them end up helping the big league team?

How Talent On Hand Can Help Orioles Rebound In 2018 - Baltimore Sports and Life

Do the Orioles have enough internal talent to get back to winning? They do if the following things happen, according to BSL. I'm not really sold on Chance Sisco being totally ready though.

Trading for Stanton and Other Half-Baked Notions - Camden Depot

The Orioles are not going to trade for Giancarlo Stanton (but imagine they did? Swoon). Camden Depot pretends like it might be a possibility and thinks of a trade proposal. It gets bonus points for including Mark Trumbo.

The cases for and against trading closer Zach Britton - Steve Melewski

Melewski looks at one of the recurring topics to swirl around Birdland. I'm not necessarily opposed to Britton being traded, but I don't think that Brad Brach is good enough to be his replacement.

Milwaukee Brewers: FanSided Faux GM mock trade - Reviewing the Brew

In Fansided's simulated offseason, the Brewers blog traded outfielder Keon Broxton for Alex Wells and Matthias Dietz. I don't know much about Broxton but he's already 27 years old, isn't a great hitter, and his defensive stats have a lot of negatives in front of the numbers.

The Best Reliever Available Might’ve Pitched in Japan | FanGraphs Baseball

A Jeff Sullivan article about former Oriole Dennis Sarfate. If I were him, I wouldn't want to come back to the majors.

Another awkward slide, another broken knee brace for Flacco - Baltimore Sun

Good news, Ravens fans. Buck Showalter has offered to teach Joe Flacco how to slide properly.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! What your Orioles buddies lack in quality they make up in quantity.

Current free agent and 2017 Oriole Craig Gentry turns 34 today. It’s also the birthday of former backup catcher Guillermo Quiroz (Camden Chat nickname: He got a pepper bar), 1989-90 pitcher Brian Holton, and longtime Reds relief pitcher Joe Price who finished up his career with 50 games with the 1990 Birds.

On this day in 1975, Paul Blair and Brooks Robinson won the final Gold Gloves of their distinguished careers.