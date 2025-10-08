The Philadelphia Phillies look to avoid being swept when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. ET. Phillies vs. Dodgers in one of four games on Wednesday's MLB schedule, which also features Mariners vs. Tigers (3:08 p.m. ET), Brewers vs. Cubs (5:08 p.m. ET) and Blue Jays vs. Yankees (7:08 p.m. ET). According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -181 money line favorites (risk $181 to win $100) at home, while the Brewers are +101 underdogs (risk $100 to win $101) on the road.

With Philadelphia down 0-2, our model is leaning towards the Phillies keeping things close behind a strong showing from starting pitcher Aaron Nola. The model is also expecting a high-scoring affair when the Cubs and Brewers meet at Wrigley Field, projecting the Over (6.5 runs) to hit in 72% of simulations.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top MLB betting picks for Wednesday, October 8 (odds subject to change):

Phillies (+1.5) on the run line vs. Dodgers (-151)

Over 6.5 runs in Brewers vs. Cubs (-120)

Over 8.5 runs in Blue Jays vs. Yankees (-108)

Combining the model's picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +487 (risk $100 to win $487).

Phillies run line vs. Dodgers (+144, DraftKings)

The Phillies have dropped two straight, but they still boast a 10-5 record in their last 15 meetings with the Dodgers. Philadelphia is set to start Aaron Nola on Wednesday, who's coming off one of his best showings of the season. In his Sept. 26 start against the Minnesota Twins, Nola gave up just two hits and one earned run while recording nine strikeouts. SportsLine's model is projecting the Phillies to cover the run line (+1.5) in 66% of simulations.

Over 6.5 runs in Brewers vs. Cubs (-120, DraftKings)

The Brewers have scored seven or more runs in each of the first two games of this series. The total has now gone Over in eight of the last 11 games between these rivals. Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon gave up eight hits, five earned runs and two homers in his last start against Milwaukee. The model expects Milwaukee's offense to stay hot on Wednesday, predicting the Over to hit in 59% of simulations.

Over 8.5 runs in Blue Jays vs. Yankees (-108, DraftKings)

The Blue Jays have scored 29 runs in the first three games of this series, and New York's bats got hot last night in its 9-6 victory. In addition, the total has gone Over in five of New York's past seven games played in October. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 9.1 runs on Wednesday, helping the Over hit in 53% of simulations.