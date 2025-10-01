The 2025 MLB postseason continues on Wednesday with four teams facing possible elimination heading into four Game 2 contests in a best-of-3 Wild Card round. The Reds and Padres look to extend their seasons at least another day on the road against the Dodgers and Cubs, respectively. The Reds finished 10 games worse than the Dodgers this season, and they were the biggest underdogs of the Wild Card Round. Despite the Reds losing 10-5 in Game 1, the SportsLine model expects the Reds to keep the score close with Los Angeles on Wednesday, making the Reds (+1.5) at +101 odds one of its featured plays in a DraftKings MLB parlay for Wednesday. The Dodgers vs. Reds conclude the Wednesday MLB playoff action with a 9:08 p.m. ET first pitch, preceded by the Tigers vs. Guardians (1:08 p.m. ET), Padres vs. Cubs (3:08 p.m. ET) and Red Sox vs. Yankees (6:08 p.m. ET).

The model doesn't expect a clean sweep all around the league, projecting the Yankees to come back to knock off the Red Sox and force a Game 3 as New York on the money line (-181) is one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top MLB picks on Wednesday and a critical aspect of our MLB parlay. The model is also backing Over 6.5 runs in Padres vs. Cubs.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 35 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three top MLB betting picks for Wednesday, October 1 (odds subject to change):

Cubs vs. Padres Over 6.5 (-121)

Yankees money line vs. Red Sox (-181)

Reds +1.5 vs. Dodgers (+101)

Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +469 (risk $100 to win $469).

Cubs vs. Padres Over 6.5 (-121, DraftKings)

These two teams combined for just four runs in Game 1, but the second game brings an entirely different pitching approach for both teams. The Cubs are having reliever Andrew Kittredge start, and he'll likely followed by Shota Imanaga, who is coming off allowing eight runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Mets on Thursday. The Padres are starting Dylan Cease, who had a 4.55 ERA this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 73.8% of simulations.

Yankees money line vs. Red Sox (-181, DraftKings)



The Yankees must win on Wednesday to keep their season alive. They were one of the hottest teams in baseball entering the postseason, winning eight straight and 11 of their final 12 games to close the regular season. The Yankees start Carlos Rodon, who went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA this season. Rodon allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his final 10 starts, including two runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Red Sox in a 7-2 win on August 24. The Yankees were the No. 1 scoring team in baseball at 5.21 runs per game and with a lineup featuring Aaron Judge, the model doesn't see the Yankees being swept. The model projects the Yankees to win in 65% of simulations.

Reds +1.5 vs. Dodgers (+101, DraftKings)

The Reds had to play their way into the postseason with a strong finish, and they were able to find success against the Dodgers' bullpen on Tuesday. Cincinnati scored three runs over two innings against the Dodgers bullpen and scored all five of their runs in the final three innings despite allowing the game's first eight runs, showing fight to try and stage a comeback. The Reds are starting Zack Littell, who allowed one runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Brewers on Friday, as the model projects the Reds to cover the 1.5-run line in 62% of simulations.