Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Indians' Allen blows another save
Plus Joey Gallo continues to hit home runs, not singles. Here is Wednesday's MLB recap.
Wednesday's scores
- Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers 5, New York Mets 1 (box score)
- Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants (3:45 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals (7:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds (7:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (7:35 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Los Angeles Dodgers
at
Arizona Diamondbacks
(9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Allen continues to struggle for Indians
Indians closer Cody Allen has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last six weeks. He came into Wednesday having allowed 10 runs in his last 17 1/3 innings, and during that time he's blown one save and taken four losses.
On Wednesday, Allen blew another save -- it was his second blown save in as many chances -- as he failed to close out a one-run win over the Rockies. Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out, then Jonathan Lucroy doubled him home. The outfielders kicked the ball around a bit, allowing CarGo to score. Here's the game-tying double:
Allen was able to escape the inning and strand Lucroy at second, though by then the damage had been done. Even if the outfielders hadn't booted the ball, Colorado would have had runners on second and third and one out in a one-run game. A sticky situation, that is.
The Indians are currently without Andrew Miller , who is on the disabled list with a knee injury, so they don't really have an alternative to Allen in the late innings. Bryan Shaw would be next in line. Regardless, the Indians need to get Allen back on track and soon, because assuming they return to the postseason, manager Terry Francona is going to rely on his bullpen heavily again.
Gallo is still hitting homers, not singles
It may only be Aug. 9, but already Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has hit seven home runs this month. And it was an upper deck shot at Citi Field on Wednesday. Here's the video:
Looked to me like Gallo was out in front of that 95 mph fastball, yet he was still able to muscle it out to right field and into the upper deck. Impressive.
The home run was No. 32 on the season for Gallo. So far this season he's hit more than three home runs for every two singles:
Among players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, Gallo is on pace to become the fourth player in history to finish a season with more home runs than singles. Here's the list:
- Joey Gallo, 2017 Rangers: 32 homers and 20 singles (and counting)
- Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants: 73 home runs and 49 singles
- Mark McGwire, 1999 Cardinals: 65 home runs and 58 singles
- Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals: 70 home runs and 61 singles
The only other player to hit more home runs than singles with as many as 200 plate appearances in a season is Ryan Schimpf , who hit 20 home runs and 18 singles in 330 plate appearances with the Padres last year.
Quick hits
- Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings hit e-newsstands Wednesday. We also looked at whether anyone can catch Yankees OF Aaron Judge or Dodgers 1B Cody Bellinger in the Rookie of the Year races. Here are our American League and National League rookie outlooks.
- MLB released their first annual Players Weekend jerseys. The bright and colorful jerseys will include player nicknames on the back, and also a patch with the name of someone who helped the player get to the big leagues.
- The Indians placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day DL with an ankle sprain, the team announced. They did not give a timetable for his return. Brantley left Tuesday's game with the injury and the sprain is considered minor.
- RHP Chris Young , who was released by the Royals earlier this year, is working out and plans to pitch in 2018, reports ESPN. Young had a 7.50 ERA with seven home runs allowed in 30 innings this year before being released by Kansas City.
- The Braves placed SS Johan Camargo on the 10-day DL with a knee bruise, the team announced. He left Tuesday's game after falling while taking the field. SS Dansby Swanson has been called up in a corresponding move.
- The Mariners acquired former big league closer RHP Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers for $1. Yes, $1. Texas was going to release him to clear a roster spot in Triple-A for a young player, and the Mariners decided to trade for him.
