Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Indians' Allen blows another save

Wednesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including plenty of afternoon games.

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers 5, New York Mets 1 (box score)

Allen continues to struggle for Indians

Indians closer Cody Allen has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last six weeks. He came into Wednesday having allowed 10 runs in his last 17 1/3 innings, and during that time he's blown one save and taken four losses.

On Wednesday, Allen blew another save -- it was his second blown save in as many chances -- as he failed to close out a one-run win over the Rockies. Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out, then Jonathan Lucroy doubled him home. The outfielders kicked the ball around a bit, allowing CarGo to score. Here's the game-tying double:

Allen was able to escape the inning and strand Lucroy at second, though by then the damage had been done. Even if the outfielders hadn't booted the ball, Colorado would have had runners on second and third and one out in a one-run game. A sticky situation, that is.

The Indians are currently without Andrew Miller , who is on the disabled list with a knee injury, so they don't really have an alternative to Allen in the late innings. Bryan Shaw would be next in line. Regardless, the Indians need to get Allen back on track and soon, because assuming they return to the postseason, manager Terry Francona is going to rely on his bullpen heavily again.

Gallo is still hitting homers, not singles

It may only be Aug. 9, but already Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has hit seven home runs this month. And it was an upper deck shot at Citi Field on Wednesday. Here's the video:

Looked to me like Gallo was out in front of that 95 mph fastball, yet he was still able to muscle it out to right field and into the upper deck. Impressive.

The home run was No. 32 on the season for Gallo. So far this season he's hit more than three home runs for every two singles:

Your updated standings:

Joey Gallo HR: 32

Joey Gallo 1B: 20



In August:

Gallo HR: 7

Gallo 1B: 2 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) August 9, 2017

Among players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, Gallo is on pace to become the fourth player in history to finish a season with more home runs than singles. Here's the list:

Joey Gallo, 2017 Rangers: 32 homers and 20 singles (and counting)

32 homers and 20 singles (and counting) Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants: 73 home runs and 49 singles

73 home runs and 49 singles Mark McGwire, 1999 Cardinals: 65 home runs and 58 singles

65 home runs and 58 singles Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals: 70 home runs and 61 singles

The only other player to hit more home runs than singles with as many as 200 plate appearances in a season is Ryan Schimpf , who hit 20 home runs and 18 singles in 330 plate appearances with the Padres last year.

