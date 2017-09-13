Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: The Indians are going for history

The big story on Wednesday -- in addition to, you know, all those playoff races -- is whether the Indians can win their 21st straight game. That's just part of a full 15-game slate, so let's dig in ...

Tigers at Indians, 12:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Royals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Giants, 10:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The Indians are going for history

On Tuesday, the Indians won their 20th straight game, which ties the AL record set by the 2002 Athletics. On Wednesday against the Tigers, they'll try to break that AL mark and tie the all-time record held by the 1935 Cubs. (John McGraw's 1916 Giants went 26 games without a loss, but they have a tie mixed in, which makes it something less than a true win streak.)

In this one, Mike Clevinger goes for the hosts in Cleveland, while Buck Farmer takes the mound for the Tigers. As you would expect, this matchup favors the Tribe. Clevinger this season has pitched to a 3.30 ERA/140 ERA+ in 22 games, 19 of which have been starts. On the other side, it's Buck Farmer, who's lugging around an ERA of 6.32 after seven starts. Hitters currently on the Cleveland roster have combined to bat .245/.383/.490 against Farmer throughout his career, so they're accustomed to pounding him.

Your Detroit lineup for this one ...

Shortstop Jose Iglesias returns from paternity leave. Otherwise, this lineup reflects the general ineptitude of the 2017 Tigers and more specifically injuries to Mikie Mahtook and Victor Martinez. Now for Cleveland ...

Tyler Naquin goes in center instead of Austin Jackson for platoon purposes. So the right-handed Farmer will be facing a lineup that includes six guys batting from the left side. In related matters, those batting from the left side have put up an OPS of .935 against Farmer. Yep, advantage Indians. But you knew that.

