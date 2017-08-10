Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Verlander continues vintage run
Plus Joey Gallo keeps hitting homers, Cody Allen blows another save and more from Wednesday baseball
Wednesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including plenty of afternoon games.
Wednesday's scores
- Colorado Rockies 3, Cleveland Indians 2 in 12 innings (box score)
- Texas Rangers 5, New York Mets 1 (box score)
- Seattle Mariners 6, Oakland Athletics 3 (box score)
- Los Angeles Angels 5, Baltimore Orioles 1 (box score)
- San Francisco Giants 3, Chicago Cubs 1 (box score)
- Washington Nationals 10, Miami Marlins 1 (box score)
- New York Yankees 11, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 8, Tampa Bay Rays 2 (box score)
- Detroit Tigers 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 (box score)
- Cincinnati Reds 8, San Diego Padres 3 (box score)
- Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 2 (box score)
- Chicago White Sox 7, Houston Astros 1 (box score)
- Minnesota Twins 4, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals 8, Royals 5 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers
at
Arizona Diamondbacks
(GameTracker)
August trade candidate Justin Verlander thrives again
So Detroit ace Justin Verlander did this on Wednesday night against the Pirates ...
Verlander took a no-hit bid into the sixth, let it also be noted. There's also this ...
Yep, he's leaving something in the tank, just like his peak days. Velocity hasn't been Verlander's problem this season, but for a while his overall numbers were compromised by a handful of terrible starts. Lately, though, he's been on a roll: over his last seven starts, he's pitched to a 1.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 16 walks in 47 innings. Yes, that end point is chosen for a reason, but it's still been something close to vintage Verlander over that span.
Verlander showed he's still capable of ace results last season, and this recent stretch makes him an interesting name during the August waiver period. He's reportedly already cleared waivers, which means he's able to be traded. It won't be easy, though. First, Verlander has a no-trade clause, and second he still has roughly $60 million plus a pricey vesting option for 2020 left on his contract. Those are big hurdles, and that may mean an offseason trade is more likely than an August one. Still, that Verlander has been dominant of late may have motivated a few late buyers out there.
For the moment, the Mariners are in playoff position
The Mariners are the opposite-of-proud owners of the longest postseason drought in MLB right now. They haven't made the playoffs since their 116-win campaign of 2001.
With their afternoon win over the A's on Wednesday, though, they're narrowly in playoff position ...
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|52
|0.532
|-
|Seattle
|59
|56
|0.513
|-
|Kansas City
|57
|55
|0.509
|½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|56
|0.509
|½
|Baltimore
|56
|57
|0.496
|2
|Minnesota
|55
|56
|0.495
|2
|L.A. Angels
|56
|58
|0.491
|2½
|Texas
|54
|59
|0.478
|4
|Toronto
|53
|59
|0.473
|4½
|Detroit
|51
|61
|0.455
|6½
|Oakland
|50
|64
|0.439
|8½
|Chi. White Sox
|42
|68
|0.382
|14½
Those are the current-for-the-moment AL wild card standings, and as you can see the M's hold the second wild-card spot by a half-game over the Royals. It's a tightly bunched fray, as you can see, so nothing's to be assumed. Still, considering all the injuries the Mariners have endured this season and considering they were eight games under .500 in late May, this is notable.
As for Wednesday's action, Nelson Cruz swatted a pair of homers, the bullpen worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and Ben Gamel did this ...
A wild Ben Gamel appears! pic.twitter.com/RkiQdaGYcf— MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017
As a result of all that, the M's have now won four of five and are 16-9 since the break. For the first time in 2017, they're three games above .500.
Need more good news, Seattle rooters? Of your team's final 47 games, 32 come against teams that currently have losing records. GM Jerry Dipoto, despite a thin farm system, has been extremely active on the trade market in trying to improve this roster for the near-term. It's entirely possible all those efforts will pay off.
Indians reportedly acquire Bruce from Mets
Earlier today, the Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list due to a sprained ankle.
The Indians didn't wait long before finding a suitable replacement. According to multiple reports, they've acquired New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce .

Cubs lose Contreras
On Wednesday, the Cubs lost for the sixth time in eight games, and they also suffered a potentially damaging injury. Catcher Willson Contreras in the eighth inning injured his right hamstring while running to first base:
Willson Contreras' injury. Hoping it's nothing serious but the video doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/Yj1RA4JpMV— Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) August 9, 2017
Per Carrie Muskat, Contreras will undergo an MRI on Thursday and is likely headed for the disabled list.
Allen continues to struggle for Indians
Indians closer Cody Allen has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last six weeks. He came into Wednesday having allowed 10 runs in his last 17 1/3 innings, and during that time he's blown one save and taken four losses.
On Wednesday, Allen blew another save -- it was his second blown save in as many chances -- as he failed to close out a one-run win over the Rockies. Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out, then Jonathan Lucroy doubled him home. The outfielders kicked the ball around a bit, allowing CarGo to score. Here's the game-tying double:
Allen was able to escape the inning and strand Lucroy at second, though by then the damage had been done. Even if the outfielders hadn't booted the ball, Colorado would have had runners on second and third and one out in a one-run game. A sticky situation, that is.
The Indians are currently without Andrew Miller , who is on the disabled list with a knee injury, so they don't really have an alternative to Allen in the late innings. Bryan Shaw would be next in line. Regardless, the Indians need to get Allen back on track and soon, because assuming they return to the postseason, manager Terry Francona is going to rely on his bullpen heavily again.
Gallo is still hitting homers, not singles
It may only be Aug. 9, but already Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has hit seven home runs this month. And it was an upper deck shot at Citi Field on Wednesday. Here's the video:
Looked to me like Gallo was out in front of that 95 mph fastball, yet he was still able to muscle it out to right field and into the upper deck. Impressive.
The home run was No. 32 on the season for Gallo. So far this season he's hit more than three home runs for every two singles:
Among players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, Gallo is on pace to become the fourth player in history to finish a season with more home runs than singles. Here's the list:
- Joey Gallo, 2017 Rangers: 32 homers and 20 singles (and counting)
- Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants: 73 home runs and 49 singles
- Mark McGwire, 1999 Cardinals: 65 home runs and 58 singles
- Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals: 70 home runs and 61 singles
The only other player to hit more home runs than singles with as many as 200 plate appearances in a season is Ryan Schimpf , who hit 20 home runs and 18 singles in 330 plate appearances with the Padres last year.
Quick hits
- Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead grand slam, and he may have gotten a cosmic assist from a runaway cat.
- Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings hit e-newsstands Wednesday. We also looked at whether anyone can catch Yankees OF Aaron Judge or Dodgers 1B Cody Bellinger in the Rookie of the Year races. Here are our American League and National League rookie outlooks.
- The Brewers may still have interest in trading for Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler during the August waiver period.
- MLB released their first annual Players Weekend jerseys. The bright and colorful jerseys will include player nicknames on the back, and also a patch with the name of someone who helped the player get to the big leagues.
- The Indians placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day DL with an ankle sprain, the team announced. They did not give a timetable for his return. Brantley left Tuesday's game with the injury and the sprain is considered minor.
- RHP Chris Young , who was released by the Royals earlier this year, is working out and plans to pitch in 2018, reports ESPN. Young had a 7.50 ERA with seven home runs allowed in 30 innings this year before being released by Kansas City.
- The Braves placed SS Johan Camargo on the 10-day DL with a knee bruise, the team announced. He left Tuesday's game after falling while taking the field. SS Dansby Swanson has been called up in a corresponding move.
- The Mariners acquired former big league closer RHP Ernesto Frieri from the Rangers for $1. Yes, $1. Texas was going to release him to clear a roster spot in Triple-A for a young player, and the Mariners decided to trade for him.
- Jose Martinez of the Cardinals made the throw of the day.
