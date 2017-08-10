Wednesday MLB scores, highlights, news, updates: Verlander continues vintage run

Wednesday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including plenty of afternoon games. Before we get to our daily baseball recap, make sure you check out the latest edition of the Jonah Keri Podcast. His special guest? The Phillie Phanatic!

August trade candidate Justin Verlander thrives again

So Detroit ace Justin Verlander did this on Wednesday night against the Pirates ...

Justin Verlander SP / Detroit (vs. PIT, 8/9) IP: 8 H: 1 R: 0 SO: 6 BB: 3

Verlander took a no-hit bid into the sixth, let it also be noted. There's also this ...

Justin Verlander at 97 mph in the 8th inning. Is this 2011? — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 10, 2017

Yep, he's leaving something in the tank, just like his peak days. Velocity hasn't been Verlander's problem this season, but for a while his overall numbers were compromised by a handful of terrible starts. Lately, though, he's been on a roll: over his last seven starts, he's pitched to a 1.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 16 walks in 47 innings. Yes, that end point is chosen for a reason, but it's still been something close to vintage Verlander over that span.

Verlander showed he's still capable of ace results last season, and this recent stretch makes him an interesting name during the August waiver period. He's reportedly already cleared waivers, which means he's able to be traded. It won't be easy, though. First, Verlander has a no-trade clause, and second he still has roughly $60 million plus a pricey vesting option for 2020 left on his contract. Those are big hurdles, and that may mean an offseason trade is more likely than an August one. Still, that Verlander has been dominant of late may have motivated a few late buyers out there.

For the moment, the Mariners are in playoff position

The Mariners are the opposite-of-proud owners of the longest postseason drought in MLB right now. They haven't made the playoffs since their 116-win campaign of 2001.

With their afternoon win over the A's on Wednesday, though, they're narrowly in playoff position ...

Team W L PCT GB N.Y. Yankees 59 52 0.532 - Seattle 59 56 0.513 - Kansas City 57 55 0.509 ½ Tampa Bay 58 56 0.509 ½ Baltimore 56 57 0.496 2 Minnesota 55 56 0.495 2 L.A. Angels 56 58 0.491 2½ Texas 54 59 0.478 4 Toronto 53 59 0.473 4½ Detroit 51 61 0.455 6½ Oakland 50 64 0.439 8½ Chi. White Sox 42 68 0.382 14½

Those are the current-for-the-moment AL wild card standings, and as you can see the M's hold the second wild-card spot by a half-game over the Royals. It's a tightly bunched fray, as you can see, so nothing's to be assumed. Still, considering all the injuries the Mariners have endured this season and considering they were eight games under .500 in late May, this is notable.

As for Wednesday's action, Nelson Cruz swatted a pair of homers, the bullpen worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and Ben Gamel did this ...

A wild Ben Gamel appears! pic.twitter.com/RkiQdaGYcf — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017

As a result of all that, the M's have now won four of five and are 16-9 since the break. For the first time in 2017, they're three games above .500.

Need more good news, Seattle rooters? Of your team's final 47 games, 32 come against teams that currently have losing records. GM Jerry Dipoto, despite a thin farm system, has been extremely active on the trade market in trying to improve this roster for the near-term. It's entirely possible all those efforts will pay off.

Indians reportedly acquire Bruce from Mets

Earlier today, the Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list due to a sprained ankle.

The Indians didn't wait long before finding a suitable replacement. According to multiple reports, they've acquired New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce .

Read more on the reported Bruce trade here.

Cubs lose Contreras

On Wednesday, the Cubs lost for the sixth time in eight games, and they also suffered a potentially damaging injury. Catcher Willson Contreras in the eighth inning injured his right hamstring while running to first base:

Willson Contreras' injury. Hoping it's nothing serious but the video doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/Yj1RA4JpMV — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) August 9, 2017

Per Carrie Muskat, Contreras will undergo an MRI on Thursday and is likely headed for the disabled list. Here's more on Contreras' injury and what it means to the Cubs.

Allen continues to struggle for Indians

Indians closer Cody Allen has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last six weeks. He came into Wednesday having allowed 10 runs in his last 17 1/3 innings, and during that time he's blown one save and taken four losses.

On Wednesday, Allen blew another save -- it was his second blown save in as many chances -- as he failed to close out a one-run win over the Rockies. Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out, then Jonathan Lucroy doubled him home. The outfielders kicked the ball around a bit, allowing CarGo to score. Here's the game-tying double:

Allen was able to escape the inning and strand Lucroy at second, though by then the damage had been done. Even if the outfielders hadn't booted the ball, Colorado would have had runners on second and third and one out in a one-run game. A sticky situation, that is.

The Indians are currently without Andrew Miller , who is on the disabled list with a knee injury, so they don't really have an alternative to Allen in the late innings. Bryan Shaw would be next in line. Regardless, the Indians need to get Allen back on track and soon, because assuming they return to the postseason, manager Terry Francona is going to rely on his bullpen heavily again.

Gallo is still hitting homers, not singles

It may only be Aug. 9, but already Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has hit seven home runs this month. And it was an upper deck shot at Citi Field on Wednesday. Here's the video:

Looked to me like Gallo was out in front of that 95 mph fastball, yet he was still able to muscle it out to right field and into the upper deck. Impressive.

The home run was No. 32 on the season for Gallo. So far this season he's hit more than three home runs for every two singles:

Your updated standings:

Joey Gallo HR: 32

Joey Gallo 1B: 20



In August:

Gallo HR: 7

Gallo 1B: 2 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) August 9, 2017

Among players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, Gallo is on pace to become the fourth player in history to finish a season with more home runs than singles. Here's the list:

Joey Gallo, 2017 Rangers: 32 homers and 20 singles (and counting)

32 homers and 20 singles (and counting) Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants: 73 home runs and 49 singles

73 home runs and 49 singles Mark McGwire, 1999 Cardinals: 65 home runs and 58 singles

65 home runs and 58 singles Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals: 70 home runs and 61 singles

The only other player to hit more home runs than singles with as many as 200 plate appearances in a season is Ryan Schimpf , who hit 20 home runs and 18 singles in 330 plate appearances with the Padres last year.

