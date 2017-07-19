Wednesday MLB scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Arenado hits three homers

We've got a full 15-game slate of MLB action before us, with the usual Wednesday mix of day and night games. So let's keep it right here for all goods ...

Arenado cranks three homers in blowout win

Following a bit of a tough finish to the first half, the upstart Rockies have seen their offense come to life in the second half. They went into Wednesday's series finale with the Padres winners of their last three games. They won those three games by the combined score of 31-17.

On Wednesday, the Rockies stretched the winning streak to four games with an 18-4 blowout of the Padres. The leader on offense was -- who else? -- Nolan Arenado . Here is how Arenado's afternoon went:

First Inning: RBI single

RBI single Second Inning: RBI single

RBI single Fourth Inning: Solo home run

Solo home run Fifth Inning: Solo home run

Solo home run Sixth Inning: Three-run home run

Three-run home run Eighth Inning: Fly out to left

That's a 5 for 6 day with three home runs and 7 RBI. Not too shabby. Here is home run No. 3:

That’s THREE homers for Nolan Arenado! He is now 5-for-5 with 7 RBIs … in the 7th inning. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vJDsZUBipB — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017

The big day gives Arenado a .309/.356/.584 batting line with 21 home runs and 80 RBI on the season. The 18-4 win over the Padres improves the Rockies to 56-41 overall, allowing them to keep pace with the-red hot Cubs. Colorado holds a 5 1/2-game lead over the Cubbies for the second wild card spot.

Gray pitches well in possible final start for A's

Trade candidate Sonny Gray -- I guesstimate his chances of being traded at 90/10 -- made what might have been his final start for the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. His name has circulated in trade rumors for weeks, and with Jose Quintana now off the board, the attention figures to focus on Gray.

If Wednesday was his final start with the A's, Gray went out on a high note. He pitched well and picked up a win over the scorching hot Rays.

Sonny Gray SP / Oakland IP: 6 1/3 H: 7 R: 2 ER: 2 BB: 2 K: 6

With the win, Gray improved to 6-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 16 starts and 91 innings this season. The A's are poised to cash in pretty big should they decide to go ahead and trade their ace prior to the Jul 31 deadline.

Montgomery paces surging Cubs

The Cubs won again on Wednesday, and they're now 6-0 in the second half. They came out of the break 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central, and at the moment they're just two games out of first. We've been waiting for the defending champs to go on a run this season, and this indeed may be the makings of one, especially now that Jose Quintana is in the fold.

In Wednesday's win over the Braves, Addison Russell had four hits, and Javier Baez hit his 12th homer of the season. The story, though, was starter Mike Montgomery . On the mound, he did this ...

Mike Montgomery RP / Chi. Cubs (vs. ATL, 7/19) IP: 6 H: 2 R: 1 SO: 5 BB: 1

And at the plate he did this ...

Yep, that's Montgomery's first career home run, and it wasn't a cheap one. Actually, coming into Wednesday Montgomery in his career was 1 for 27 at the plate with three sac bunts, which comes to a slash line of .037/.037/.037. So, yeah, it's all coming up Cubs these days.

Giancarlo now tied for MLB lead in homers

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been on a tear lately, and on Wednesday against the Phillies he did this in the early innings ...

Yep, that's Stanton's 30th homer of the season, and until further notice on either side he's now tied with Aaron Judge of the Yankees for the major-league lead. That's Stanton's ninth homer in his last 12 games. As you would expect from the slugger I'll attempt to nickname Fort Miami, he's been ripping the ball along the way ...

Giancarlo Stanton's last 4 HRs have been hit:

112.9 MPH

111.4 MPH

115.1 MPH

110 MPH



🔥🔥🔥 — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 19, 2017

At this writing, Stanton's now hitting .276/.362/.593 on the year, and that's after a slow start to the season. We were all amped for a potential Stanton-Judge battle at the Home Run Derby in Miami, but instead maybe we'll get it down the stretch.

Not longer after burying glove, Beltran uses it

Remember Carlos Beltran 's glove? Coming into Wednesday, he'd spent just 54 innings in the field this season, so the Astros recently held a funeral for his little-used glove. Well, it appears that glove has punched its way out of the glove and back on the hand it calls home. Witness these color-television highlights from Wednesday's action ...

Days after having a funeral for his glove, Carlos Beltran makes a couple of nice catches in the top of the 1st against Seattle!!! #MLBpic.twitter.com/3q1ba0Pzo5 — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 19, 2017

So that's one decent play and one routine one. The point, though, is that Carlos Beltran's glove is back from the dead.

