Wednesday Morning Links
Wednesday Morning Links
Links!
The Rangers’ 2013 draft is paying negative dividends on today’s team.
A posting agreement has been reached for Shohei Otani.
T.R. Sullivan has a mailbox column.
-
Braves sanctions: What you need to know
Here are the bullet-points of what went down Tuesday regarding MLB and the Braves' punishm...
-
Report: Ohtani to join MLB by end of '17
The owners need to ratify on the new system in place, but the takeaway here is Ohtani is coming...
-
Report says Halladay's plane took a dive
A preliminary report National Transportation Safety Board has shined some light on details...
-
Coppolella joins dubious banned list
John Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list by MLB on Tuesday
-
Big time international prospect now free
Among other sanctions, Atlanta lost the player who was deemed the No. 1 international signing...
-
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent