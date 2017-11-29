Wednesday Morning Links
Wednesday Morning Links
Hey, hey, who wants to learn some things about Doug Fister?!
Now that all of our problems are solved by the Doug Fister signing, what’s in store for the Rangers’ offseason?
It might be worth signing Yu Darvish if it will help land Shohei Otani.
It’s time to get serious about signing Shohei Otani.
Doug Fister is $3.5 million worth of awesome.
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted for MLB
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted this winter as well
-
Latest info on Yankees' manager search
The Yankees are still looking for a new manager, more than a month after parting ways with...
-
Beltran will interview for Yanks manager
Beltran will be the sixth person to interview for the job
-
Top trade candidates other than Stanton
Plenty of non-Stanton players look like prime pieces of trade bait this offseason