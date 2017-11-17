WeekEnd HaloLinks: Altuve/Stanton close Awards

The Major Award season is now over, and we can turn attention to roster moves.

Congratulations to Jose Altuve (AL) and Giancarlo Stanton (NL) for their 2017 MVP honors.

Mike Trout ended up finishing 4th (Jose Ramirez was 3rd), but he actually still picked up six 3rd place votes. This, of course, is the worst consideration finish of his career and it’s all due to his missing 25% of the season. For my part, I regret less his MVP finish than I do what he might have actually done production-wise had he not injured himself. Remember that when he went out his slash line was .337/.461/.742 with an OPS of 1.203 and a RE24 of an astounding 28.24 over only 47 games!! Assuming a normal 159 game season, that would have projected out to a season-ending 95.53. His highest to date is 75.42 in 2013 (10.5 fWAR). 95.53 would have been good for 7th-best all-time, 4th greatest in history if you remove the three obscenely juiced. Still, he had a helluva year...........

Also, Andrelton Simmons came in 8th and Justin Upton 16th. Simmons actually got one 5th-place vote. Miguel Cabrera, for the first time in his career, did not register a single vote.

We outsiders in the IBWAA came to the same conclusions of Altuve and Stanton, although in the AL we parked Trout 3rd with Ramirez 4th. Simmons was 10th. My personal choices were Altuve in the AL, and Anthony Rendon in the NL. Both the BBWAA and the IBWAA parked Rendon 6th. Numskulls. I’ll chart up my final tally next week.

But that’s it for the major awards.

Dine on some Now-We-Can-Focus-On-FA-Fun-Offseason-Links:

A Little Bit of Angels News

Have some Trout Porn: “For as long as Mike Trout is doing his thing, the only real way to make an MVP race fair is to have him sit out 40 games. They should really just name the award for him and use it to annually honor whichever mortal appeared the second best baseball player that season.“..............Hey, but at least we aren’t getting that “no meaningful games” baloney this year..........

Mike Moustakas wants to come to Anaheim, whether you like it or not............

Upside #1 = Matt Shoemaker is a really cool guy. Upside #2 = free McRibs! Downside = why no Mike Trout Filet o’ Fish sandwich??............

Have a little pitching pipeline love from FanGraphs...........

Everywhere In Baseball

The Yankees are seeking a chance to dip back under the Luxury threshold so that they can reset their consecutive tax penalty, just in time to make a run at Bryce Harper?............

I don’t care whether Jack Morris gets into the Hall of Fame, or not. I really don’t. If the Hall is a little larger to encase more of the meaningful stories and memories so what? But what I DO love is the back-and-forth. The Old Guard insists on clinging to dead ideas and the New Guard just shreds them into tiny pieces of embarrassing irrelevance for it. Yesterday’s episode comes from Jay Jaffe..........

This is what we predicted here back in Spring. And we also gave you the update this week. Manfred is going ahead with what he wants to do about pace of play with or without the union. And, since he has the power in the offseason according to the CBA, he’s going to take full advantage...............

The Curse of Houston goes forth. Next in line: the Detroit Tigers. Which will Bless not just the boys of Detroit, butt he boys of Chicago, Cleveland, Minnesota, Kansas City..........

Montreal might get back their Expos, but not unless they give Rob Manfred a shiny new stadium to visit...........

The Yankees fired Joe Girardi because, for one reason, he couldn’t communicate with his players. Well, one potential replacement - Hensley Meulens - won’t have that problem. He speaks 5 languages...........

Hot Stove

So Giancarlo Stanton wins the NL MVP Award. Normally, that would mean a very nice ceremony for Opening Day in Miami next season in front of all three of their fans. But because we are talking about the Marlins, Stanton could very well be traded away anyway.............

The Player’s Union, having already halted the whole Shohei Ohtani party, have now set a deadline of Monday for Major League Baseball AND Nippon Baseball League AND the Player’s Union to all figure out a way to hammer out a new program for posting. Otherwise, no Ohtani for the Yankees...........Rob Manfred has more faith in those three organizations moving fast enough for the Yankees than I do. Oh, wait. What am I thinking? It’s for the Yankees!.............

I wonder if a Josh Donaldson might come a lot cheaper next July?..........

The Duffle Bag

Justin Verlander has the best workout regimen..............Do it, Houston, give your manager a 10-year contract! What could go wrong?.............Do it, Texas, give your young GM a 10-year contract! What could go wrong?..........Why do we care what Rob Manfred has to say about any team’s thinking about trades? Bowie Kuhn is long since dead............Noah Syndergaard has a thing going on with Mr./Mrs. Met?............I write more than enough. I should start using colored text. Maybe Angels Stadium would come out of all this..........