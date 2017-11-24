WeekEnd HaloLinks: Shopping starts today

Black Friday is here. Deals are everywhere. Why not for a 2B & 3B?

Welcome to Black Friday. There are deals everywhere, trying to attract your anxious need to spend something so that you save something. Who has been waiting months just to rush out and find a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? Or toilet paper?

Getting a jump on things you were going to buy in this season of gift-giving I understand. And I also understand the desire to get busy as an MLB G.M. and start making things happen to rebuild your team while the deals are still hot.

But things are not happening. Something is clogging up the decision makers. Might it start clearing this weekend?

Recover from your food coma with these Waiting-Patiently-For-Something-To-Happen-Offseason-Links:

A Little Bit of Angels News

How about some good wishes from the fine folk within the realm of Halos holidays,

First a couple of staff art projects, one from Victor and one from Gubi.........

Not to be outdone, ex-Halo and dad of current Halo prospect Junior, Torii Hunter gives his wishes...........

Victor would later post the happy Christmas kick-off moment from Kansas City..........

The extended Mike Trout family is thinking of you..........

But Mike & Jessica want to take a moment and be far more personal, making sure you are happy and well while they still have a few weeks left as single people. Which, be honest, is a pretty cool thing to do.........

Oh, are we talking about Mike Trout? Yeah, we should ALL be thankful of the teams that passed him over in the draft..........

Finally, Trout porn...........

Black Friday deals on LAA merch..........

And, in conclusion, Andrew and Jordan Heaney doing very fine deeds in Honduras..........

Everywhere In Baseball

Thanksgiving Day meal-themed lineup.........

Jeff Passan blows up Joe Morgan, and walks away from the Hall of Fame, surrendering his ballot............

For his part, Jay Jaffe merely calls out Morgan’s plea for the overly simplistic thinking that it is..........

The man who designed the MLB logo has died...........

A pitch clock is coming, but it turns out that it won’t have much of an impact even if enforced aggressively..........

The Toronto Blue Jays have noticed that of the guys getting busted for PEDs these days, an unusually high percentage of them are in being fond in their farm system...........

Yep. “Closers” are made, not born.............

The mysterious hand of Derek Jeter appears to have reached into the Marlins’ broadcast booth to shitcan their long-term announcing team...........

In 2017, Mookie Betts walked his way right out of his 2016 production success?............

Hot Stove

The Angels have a better shot at signing Shohei Ohtani than the Red Sox?.........

Jerry Dipoto knows that if a guy like Shohei Ohtani actually works out and becomes a star, especially a two-way star, landing him will spackle over a lot of GM mess. So he wants to go all-in.............

Yeah, after all the hustle and bustle that MLB underwent right after the World Series ( which I noticed, things have come to a near full-stop. This is not normal. We blame Ohtani..........

The Duffle Bag

Justin Verlander watches the Detroit Lions call a play using his name on Thanksgiving Football Thursday. Detroit lost anyway.........Baseball finally makes it to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade...........h/t to reddit, This is an outstanding save of a suicide squeeze runner in Taiwan............And THIS is why broadcast carriers usually fold to the demands of content providers. When sports fans lose their event while providers/carriers bicker, everybody loses. But the content can easily be found lots of other places............