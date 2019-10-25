What America was like the last time Washington D.C. hosted a World Series game

The Washington Nationals currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros as the World Series shifts to the nation's capital on Friday night. This will mark the first time in 86 years that Washington D.C. has hosted a World Series game.

On Oct. 5, 1933, the Washington Senators hosted the New York Giants in Game 3 of the World Series. The Senators won the game, 4-0, behind a five-hit shutout from Earl Whitehill. Ultimately, the Giants won the World Series in five games.

The face price of tickets ranged from $3.30 to $6.60 a seat for that series, according to The Washington Post. For Game 3 of this 2019 World Series, the cheapest ticket on StubHub, a standing room only ticket, is going for $998.

Needless to say, things have changed a little bit since 1933. Here's a closer look at what life in America was like when Washington D.C. last hosted a World Series game.

Top movies

"King Kong" was the highest grossing film of the year, pulling in $9.1 million at the box office. Adjusted for today's economy, that is over $350 million.

"Cavalcade" won Best Picture at the Academy Awards and Frank Lloyd was awarded Best Director for his work on it

"Cavalcade," "A Farewell to Arms" and "Lady for a Day" received the most Oscar nominations with four each.



Top songs

"Stormy Weather" by Ethel Waters spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts. It was named a Library of Congress artifact in 2004.

"Sophisticated Lady" by Duke Ellington was in the top three of the charts for 16 weeks.

Bing Crosby had a pair of hits with "Shadow Waltz" and "You're Getting to Be a Habit."

Average gas price

In 1933, the average gas price was just $0.18 a gallon. In 2019, the average gas price is $2.61.

MLB MVPs

Philadelphia Athletics first baseman Jimmie Foxx won the American League MVP Award for the second straight year in 1933. He batted .356, drove in 163 runs and hit 48 home runs.

New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell went 23-12 to win the National League MVP Award (MLB did not start handing out the Cy Young Award until 1956). In 308 innings, he pitched to a 1.66 ERA

Champions in other sports