What are your favorite Twins shopping for this Black Friday?

Got to take advantage of the dealz, you guys.

Joe Mauer — Kid’s clothes. Like Joe is gonna pass up a deal like that. You know it’ll be at Target, too.

Brian Dozier —A 55-gallon drum of hair gel.

Miguel Sano — A Weight Watchers’ cookbook, and a bucket of Fried Chicken.

Byron Buxton — A pair of P.F. Flyers... guaranteed to make a kid run faster and jump higher.

Max Kepler -- Baseball for Dummies... for the section on hitting against lefties.

Kennys Vargas — Korean lessons.

Eduardo Escobar -- Rubber snakes and whoopie cushions.

Ervin Santana — Baseball scented cologne.

Phil Hughes — A new shoulder... it’s amazing what you can find on Amazon these days.

John Curtiss — Anything with the number 27 on it. He WILL be the best #27 this year.

Taylor Rogers — A friendship necklace, he’s going to mail the other half to his brother. They can’t wait for that Rule 5 draft!

Buddy Boshers — Lots and lots of sunscreen. Sucks being a ginger kid.

Paul Molitor — Absolutely nothing. The kids these days have gotten out of hand.