What are your favorite Twins shopping for this Black Friday?
Got to take advantage of the dealz, you guys.
Joe Mauer — Kid’s clothes. Like Joe is gonna pass up a deal like that. You know it’ll be at Target, too.
Brian Dozier —A 55-gallon drum of hair gel.
Miguel Sano — A Weight Watchers’ cookbook, and a bucket of Fried Chicken.
Byron Buxton — A pair of P.F. Flyers... guaranteed to make a kid run faster and jump higher.
Max Kepler -- Baseball for Dummies... for the section on hitting against lefties.
Kennys Vargas — Korean lessons.
Eduardo Escobar -- Rubber snakes and whoopie cushions.
Ervin Santana — Baseball scented cologne.
Phil Hughes — A new shoulder... it’s amazing what you can find on Amazon these days.
John Curtiss — Anything with the number 27 on it. He WILL be the best #27 this year.
Taylor Rogers — A friendship necklace, he’s going to mail the other half to his brother. They can’t wait for that Rule 5 draft!
Buddy Boshers — Lots and lots of sunscreen. Sucks being a ginger kid.
Paul Molitor — Absolutely nothing. The kids these days have gotten out of hand.
