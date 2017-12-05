What do you think the Orioles will do at next week's winter meetings?

Baseball's winter meetings are approaching next week. The Orioles typically don't wake up and do much except make a Rule 5 pick. Will they do any differently this year?

Along with the rest of the MLB teams, the Orioles’ front office is about to head to Walt Disney World from December 10th-14th for the winter meetings. Besides opening up conversation lines between teams, front offices, and agents, the winter meetings also include the Orioles’ favorite Rule 5 draft.

With all of that in mind, let’s see how much we really know the Orioles by now with some polls. After the meetings end, we can revisit it and see how much we really have the Birds pegged down.

Just because you know it will come up, no, a Rule 5 pick doesn't count as acquiring a major league player. The whole point of that draft is picking up players who AREN'T currently MLBers.

Use your heart and not your mind. We know you want Mark Trumbo to get traded, but how likely is a trade of a player who had a big role with the team?

Whether or not the pitcher the Orioles end up signing is someone you want to see on the team is a separate question entirely. We just want to know if the Orioles try to plug one of the holes in the rotation between now and December 14.

The current top five prospects in the system, according to MLB.com: Chance Sisco, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, DL Hall, and Cedric Mullins. The Orioles may need to dangle some to try to get better, but they also need some, especially Sisco and Hays, in the present.

Taking two players in the Rule 5 draft seems crazy given that the Orioles are already carrying Anthony Santander around. If anybody is going to do it, it's going to be Dan Duquette!

The utility infield prospect had a strong Arizona Fall League season. That wasn't enough for the O's to decide to put him on the 40-man roster despite their having room to add six more players.

One of the persistent themes for the Orioles seems to be a desire to add at least one left-handed bat to their lineup. Jay Bruce has been a favorite name to be mentioned with the O's in the past, though they have obviously never acquired him before now.

I’d like to think we all have a pretty good idea of what DD and company accomplish at the meetings by now but you never know. If you feel strongly about any particular questions, pop in the comments and fight your case. Maybe make a wager or two.